NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- South Mountain Merger Corp. (Nasdaq: SMMC) ("South Mountain"), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, today announced that it has set January 12, 2021 as the meeting date for the special meeting of stockholders (the “Special Meeting”) to consider matters related to the proposed business combination (the “Business Combination”) with Factor Systems, Inc. (d/b/a Billtrust) (“Billtrust”).



At the Special Meeting, South Mountain’s stockholders will be asked to approve and adopt the previously announced Business Combination Agreement (as amended on December 13, 2020, the “BCA”) and other such proposals as disclosed in the proxy statement/consent solicitation statement/prospectus relating to the Business Combination. Holders of South Mountain’s shares of Class A Common Stock and Class B Common Stock at the close of business on the record date of December 17, 2020 are entitled to notice of the virtual Special Meeting and to vote at the virtual Special Meeting.

The Special Meeting will be held on January 12, 2021 at 10 a.m. Eastern time. In light of the novel coronavirus (referred to as “COVID-19”) pandemic and to support the well-being of South Mountain’s stockholders and partners, the Special Meeting will be completely virtual.

If the proposals at the Special Meeting are approved, South Mountain anticipates that the Business Combination will close shortly thereafter, subject to the satisfaction or waiver (as applicable) of all other closing conditions.

More information about voting and attending the Special Meeting is included in the proxy statement/consent solicitation statement/prospectus filed by South Mountain with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on October 26, 2020, as amended, which is available without charge on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. South Mountain encourages you to read the proxy statement/consent solicitation statement/prospectus carefully. The deadline for South Mountain’s public stockholders to exercise their redemption rights in connection with the Business Combination is January 8, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time. If you have any questions or need assistance voting your shares, please call our proxy solicitor, Innisfree M&A Incorporated, at (877) 750-5836; banks and brokers can call collect at (212) 750-5833.

About South Mountain Merger Corp.

South Mountain Merger Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses.

About Billtrust

Billtrust is a leading provider of cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. Accounts receivable is broken and relies on conventional processes that are outdated, inefficient, manual and largely paper based. Billtrust is at the forefront of the digital transformation of AR, providing mission-critical solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoice delivery, payments and remittance capture, cash application and collections. For more information, visit Billtrust.com.

Investor Contact:

BilltrustIR@icrinc.com

Media Contact:

Meredith Simpson

msimpson@billtrust.com