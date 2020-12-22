Selbyville, Delaware, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The biostimulants market value is expected to cross USD 5 billion by 2026, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc. Increasing adoption of organic farming and change in consumer lifestyle coupled with the need for high-quality food products is likely to boost market share.

Rise in disposable income along with rapid urbanization and the organic food products adoption among consumers should boost product demand. Also increase in, agricultural resources, expansion of the food sector is another reason to drive product demand among consumers. Also, increasing environmental concerns is one of the major factors boosting the biostimulants industry.

Some major findings of the biostimulants market report include:

The demand for biostimulants is increasing rapidly owing to benefits such as reviving plant development, nutrition for strong plant growth and increased resistance which is likely to augment the market trends.

Biostimulants promotes nitrogen metabolism in crops, soil-bound nutrients and reduces plant stress this will boost the market demand.

Biostimulants from extract-based is likely to register over 9.5% CAGR between 2020 and 2026, owing to rising demand for natural plant-derived biostimulants to enhance plant growth, yield, and post-harvest quality of horticultural products.

Industry players are rapidly investing in R&D, increasing biostimulant manufacturing capacity, boosting brand image, and marketing recognition in the competitive market sphere.

Rising inventions in plant biostimulants, targeting specific agronomic needs, are attracting new customers in Europe is likely to foster market outlook.

Biostimulants market demand from seed treatment application is likely to surpass USD 480 million by 2026. Seed treatments protect the seed from insects attracts during cultivation as biostimulants form a chemical barrier for the germinating seeds. It protects seeds from harmful insects attracts owing to this, seed treatment segment is likely to boost the market statistics.

Major industry players include BASF, Biolchim, Biover, Arysta LifeScience, Bayer, Italpollina, ILSA, Lallemand, Koppert., Agricultural Sciences, Agrinos, Micromix, Biostadt, Valagro, Mahafeed Specialty Fertilizers, and Artal Agronutrientes.

Asia Pacific biostimulants market is set to register more than 11.5% CAGR over the forecast period. The demands for the biostimulant are offers benefits such as high crop productivity, soil fertility and plant growth. For instance, Nutrien Ltd, In April 2018, Nutrien Ltd launched a digital platform for better time management of irrigation practices, application of fertilizers and biostimulants. The launch has enabled the company to compete with global chemical companies and enhance its market share in the agricultural biotech products sector.

