The biostimulants market value is expected to cross USD 5 billion by 2026, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc. Increasing adoption of organic farming and change in consumer lifestyle coupled with the need for high-quality food products is likely to boost market share.
Rise in disposable income along with rapid urbanization and the organic food products adoption among consumers should boost product demand. Also increase in, agricultural resources, expansion of the food sector is another reason to drive product demand among consumers. Also, increasing environmental concerns is one of the major factors boosting the biostimulants industry.
Some major findings of the biostimulants market report include:
Some major findings of the biostimulants market report include:
Asia Pacific biostimulants market is set to register more than 11.5% CAGR over the forecast period. The demands for the biostimulant are offers benefits such as high crop productivity, soil fertility and plant growth. For instance, Nutrien Ltd, In April 2018, Nutrien Ltd launched a digital platform for better time management of irrigation practices, application of fertilizers and biostimulants. The launch has enabled the company to compete with global chemical companies and enhance its market share in the agricultural biotech products sector.
