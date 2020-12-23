PUNE, India, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Imaging Chemicals and Materials Market Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts, 2020-2030 provides insights on key developments, business strategies, research & development activities, supply chain analysis, competitive landscape, and market composition analysis.



The global imaging chemicals and materials market was worth US$ 8.5 billion in 2019. Imaging chemicals and materials are widely used in the production of magazines, newspapers, books, photographs, films, reports, transparencies, currency, credit cards, and so on. The demand for imaging chemicals and materials for diagnostic imaging applications across the healthcare industry is increasing globally. Rising investment in development of specialty chemicals and advanced diagnostic imaging equipment is contributing towards the growth of the global imaging chemicals and materials market. Rising demand for advanced healthcare devices, expansion of printing & packaging industry, and increased investment in development of advanced imaging chemicals and materials are expected to be the major driving factors during the forecast period.

Rising demand from paper and packaging industry to drive the growth of printing inks in coming years

The global imaging chemicals and materials market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and geography. Based on product type, the global imaging chemicals and materials market is segmented into printing inks, and image developers. The printing inks segment is sub-segmented into binders, carriers, pigments, additives, and others. The image developer segment is further sub-segmented into hydroquinone, phenidone, metol, and others. The printing inks segment contributed the largest share to the global imaging chemicals and materials market in 2019 owing to increased demand from paper and packaging industry. The printing inks is used in production of books, magazines, newspapers, photographs, films, currency, and so on. This has accelerated the growth of the market during past decade and is expected to drive the global imaging chemicals and materials market during the forecast period. Among the printing ink segment, the pigments contributed a dominating share and is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period.

Rising demand for high quality paper across the globe to drive the growth of imaging chemicals & materials across printing & packaging applications

Based on application, the global imaging chemicals and materials market is segmented into printing & packaging, healthcare, textile, and others. The printing & packaging applications of imaging chemicals and materials held the largest share of market in 2019 and is expected to be a dominating segment throughout the forecast period. The textile application segment of imaging chemicals and materials contributed a prominent share to the global imaging chemicals and materials market in 2019 and is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period.

Based on geography, the global imaging chemicals and materials market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America contributed a dominating share to the global imaging chemicals and materials market in 2019 and is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. Rising demand from paper industry, growth of packaging industry, and increased investment in development of specialty chemicals are expected to be the key factors contributing towards the growth of the North America imaging chemicals and materials market during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period owing to growth of chemical manufacturing and expansion of paper manufacturing industry across leading countries.

Major players active in the global imaging chemicals and materials market include Agfa-Gevaert N.V., BASF SE, Becton Dickinson and Company, C.R. Kennedy, Clariant, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Hodogaya Chemical Co., Ltd., ILFORD Imaging Europe GmbH, International Imaging Materials, Inc., Kao Corporation, Konica Minolta, Inc., SAKATA INX CORPORATION, Tetenal, The Dow Chemical Company, The Eastman Kodak Company, The Imaging Warehouse, Toray Fine Chemicals Co. (TFC), and Vivimed Labs Limited.

