LONDON, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetBet are continuing to add to their world-class portfolio and the casino has announced that they will add Skywind to their family of game providers.



This integration is yet another fantastic agreement for NetBet , who will be able to showcase more quality games from another innovative provider.

NetBet’s customers will be able to participate in many of Skywind’s magnificent creations, such as Joker’s Luck, Big Buffalo and Super Lion.

Skywind are the newest provider to NetBet’s global library and the Isle of Man-based company are making waves across Europe, with licences in eight countries.

Claudia Georgevici, PR manager for NetBet, is delighted that the casino has secured yet another partnership with a superb game provider and is convinced that the future looks bright at NetBet.

She said: “At NetBet, we always strive to be ahead of our competitors and provide the very best games for our loyal band of players.

“With Skywind now joining us, I am very hopeful that this is the start of a fantastic journey between us.”

