The Group revenue during the first quarter of FY2020 stood at 24 480 thousand EUR, while during the same period of FY2019 revenue was 21 348 thousand EUR.

Net profit of the Group during the first three months was 1 852 thousand EUR, at the same period last year was 1 562 thousand EUR.

EBITDA constituted 3 153 thousand EUR, while year ago it stood at 2 407 thousand EUR.





Additional information:

Chief Financial Officer

Edgaras Kabečius

Phone No: +370 5 2525700

Attachments