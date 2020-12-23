Dublin, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Revenue Recognition Accounting Update (ASC 606)" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Get your annual revenue recognition update here! The new Revenue Recognition Standard made a significant impact on the way most companies recognize revenues. Best practices continue to evolve and there are a number of areas where companies are still searching for answers.



This conference assumes you are already familiar with the five-step model. It will address the latest developments in key areas, significant changes, scope, disclosure, and impacts. There will be plenty of examples and a detailed case study.



Learning Objectives:

Review the latest changes in key areas

Understand the big picture concepts from an SEC perspective

See where your counterparts are getting stuck

Speakers



Brianne Loyd Deloitte, Audit and Assurance Senior Manager

Deloitte, Audit and Assurance Senior Manager Kajal Shah Deloitte, Partner

Deloitte, Partner Keith Ma Effectus Group, Director of Technical Accounting

Effectus Group, Director of Technical Accounting Kevin Jensen Deloitte, Senior Manager - Accounting & Reporting Advisory Services

Deloitte, Senior Manager - Accounting & Reporting Advisory Services Abby Cohen Deloitte, Senior Manager

Deloitte, Senior Manager Brian Aubuchon Effectus Group, Director

Effectus Group, Director Jesse Fillerup Connor Group, Technical Accounting Director

Connor Group, Technical Accounting Director Caroline Yan Connor Group, Director

Connor Group, Director James Bell KPMG, Managing Director

KPMG, Managing Director Narayanan Balakrishnan Ernst & Young

Ernst & Young Angela Liu Stealth, Strategy and Product

Agenda: DAY 1



8:45 - 10:55

Revenue Recognition: Past Issues and Emerging Trends

Review of the five-step model

Where people are getting stuck within the model

Principal/Agent determination

Customer options and material right

Identification of performance obligations

Licensing guidance applicability

Free trials

Contract modification

Determination of SSP

Measure of progress for overtime performance obligations

11:10 - 12:40

Modifications, Repurchase Agreements, Disclosures and Revenue Automation

1:25 - 2:45

Panel Discussion

The format of this session will be interactive and led by a moderator. Three industry panelists will briefly introduce their companies and discuss their revenue recognition hot topics. Questions will follow from the moderator and attendees.

3:00 - 4:00

Impact on Internal Controls

Changes in Information and Related Data - Quality Needs

ASC 606 Internal Control Considerations

On-going ASC 606 Controls

Management Review Controls

Information Used in Controls (IUC)

IT-General Control Considerations

COVID-19 Impact on Internal Controls

SOX Optimization & Modernization

Agenda: DAY 2



8:45 - 11:00

ASC 606: Interactive discussion on a series of scenarios

Selected practice areas: Revenue Customer, Contract Duration, Enforceable Rights, Performance Obligations, Replacement Right, License Modifications, Measure of Progress, Contract Cost

Group will use polling to work through each question

Moderators from Connor Group will explain their recommended answers and explanations

11:15 - 12:30

Tax Impact of the New Standard

Tax Principle for revenue recognition

How to discuss these issues with your tax team

Examples

Next steps

1:00 - 2:00

Commissions

Adoption of ASC 340-40, Other Assets and Deferred Costs - Contracts With Customers

Provide a foundational understanding of identifying costs to be capitalized under ASC 340-40

Provide a foundational understanding of how to amortize incremental contract costs

Provide an overview of disclosure requirements

2:10 - 3:30

Key Areas and Examples

Material right - renewal option

Sales to distributor

Principal vs Agent

Contract does not meet criteria to apply the new revenue model

Good or service is distinct in the context of the contract

Estimating the transaction price

Sales-or-usage based fees

When does control transfer?

Contractual Resale Restrictions - Transfer of Control

Incremental costs to obtain a contract

Costs to capitalize

3:35 - 4:40

Updates and Implementation Issues

Upcoming Effective ASUs

Share-Payments to Customers

EITF Issues

Licensing of Intellectual Property

IP Renewals

Conversion Rights

Illustrative Examples

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/llp111



About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900