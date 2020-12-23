Dublin, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hepatitis B - Pipeline Review, H2 2020" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The pipeline guide provides comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development for Hepatitis B, complete with analysis by stage of development, drug target, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type. The guide covers the descriptive pharmacological action of the therapeutics, its complete research and development history and latest news and press releases.



Scope

The pipeline guide provides a snapshot of the global therapeutic landscape of Hepatitis B.

The pipeline guide reviews pipeline therapeutics for Hepatitis B by companies and universities/research institutes based on information derived from company and industry-specific sources.

The pipeline guide covers pipeline products based on several stages of development ranging from pre-registration till discovery and undisclosed stages.

The pipeline guide features descriptive drug profiles for the pipeline products which comprise, product description, descriptive licensing and collaboration details, R&D brief, MoA & other developmental activities.

The pipeline guide reviews key companies involved in Hepatitis B therapeutics and enlists all their major and minor projects.

The pipeline guide evaluates Hepatitis B (Infectious Disease) therapeutics based on mechanism of action (MoA), drug target, route of administration (RoA) and molecule type.

The pipeline guide encapsulates all the dormant and discontinued pipeline projects.

The pipeline guide reviews latest news related to pipeline therapeutics for Hepatitis B



Key Topics Covered:



Introduction

Hepatitis B- Overview

Hepatitis B- Therapeutics Development

Hepatitis B- Therapeutics Assessment

Hepatitis B- Companies Involved in Therapeutics Development

Hepatitis B- Drug Profiles

Hepatitis B- Dormant Projects

Hepatitis B- Discontinued Products

Hepatitis B- Product Development Milestones

Companies Mentioned

Abhelix LLC

Ai-biopharma SAS

AiCuris GmbH & Co KG

AIMM Therapeutics BV

Akshaya Bio Inc

Aligos Therapeutics Inc

AlloVir Inc

AlphaMab Co Ltd

Alphamab Oncology

Altimmune Inc

Antios Therapeutics Inc

Apros Therapeutics Inc

Arbutus Biopharma Corp

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd

Ark Biosciences Inc

Ascentage Pharma Group International

Ascletis Pharma Inc

Assembly Biosciences Inc

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc

Aucta Pharmaceuticals LLC

Avalia Immunotherapies Ltd

Beijing Advaccine Biotechnology Company Ltd

Beijing Kawin Technology Share-Holding Co Ltd

Beijing Minhai Biotechnology Co Ltd

Benitec Biopharma Inc

Biological E Ltd

Biomics Biopharma Ltd

BioNet-Asia Co Ltd

Biotron Ltd

Bolder Biotechnology Inc

Bonac Corp

Brandenburg Antiinfektiva GmbH

Brickell Biotech Inc

BrightGene Bio-Medical Technology Co Ltd

Bukwang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

Cadila Healthcare Ltd

CaroGen Corp

Casterbridge Pharmaceuticals Inc

Chengdu Hyperway Pharmaceuticals

Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd

Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corp

Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products Co Ltd

Cinkate Corp

CN Bio Innovations Ltd

Cocrystal Pharma Inc

Collaborations Pharmaceuticals Inc

Cytocom Inc

CyTuVax BV

Decoy Biosystems Inc

DelSiTech Ltd

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc

Door Pharmaceuticals LLC

Dynavax Technologies Corp

Elixiron Immunotherapeutics Inc

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc

Enochian Biosciences Inc

Enyo Pharma SA

Etna Biotech Srl

Excision BioTherapeutics Inc

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Finch Therapeutics Group

FortuneRock (China) Ltd

Fujian Cosunter Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

GC Pharma

GemVax & KAEL Co Ltd

GeneCure LLC

GeneScience Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd

GeoVax Labs Inc

Gilead Sciences Inc

Ginkgo Tree Pharmaceutical (Suzhou) Co Ltd

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Golden Biotechnology Corp

Guangdong East Sunshine Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

Guangxi Hebabiz Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

Guangzhou Yipinhong Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

HEC Pharm Co Ltd

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc

Huahui Anjian (Beijing) Biotechnology Co Ltd

Humabs BioMed SA

Huons Co Ltd

ImmuneMed Inc

Immunocore Ltd

Immunotope Inc

Innovent Biologics Inc

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc

ISA Pharmaceuticals BV

ISR Immune System Regulation Holding AB

Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd

Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co Ltd

Johnson & Johnson

Jubilant Therapeutics Inc

Kainos Medicine Inc

KinoPharma Inc

LG Chem Ltd

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc

Lion TCR Pte Ltd

Max Biopharma Inc

Microbiotix Inc

MYR GmbH

Novo Medi Sciences Pvt Ltd

Nucorion Pharmaceuticals Inc

Oncolys BioPharma Inc

Palisades Therapeutics

PharmaEssentia Corp

Precision Biosciences Inc

Profarma

Profectus BioSciences Inc

Protheragen Inc

Qilu Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc

Regulus Therapeutics Inc

Replicor Inc

Resonance Health Ltd

Rodos BioTarget GmbH

Romark Laboratories LC

Samjin Pharm Co Ltd

Sclnow Biotechnology Co Ltd

Scynexis Inc

SFA Therapeutics LLC

Shanghai Henlius Biotech Inc

Shanghai HEP Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

Shanghai Zhimeng Biopharma Inc

Shantha Biotechnics Pvt Ltd

Shenzhen BinDeBio Ltd

Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

Silverback Therapeutics Inc

Sinovac Biotech Ltd

SL VaxiGen Inc

Staidson BioPharma Inc

Suzhou Ribo Life Sciences Co Ltd

TaiGen Biotechnology Co Ltd

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

TCM Biotech International Corp

TeneoBio Inc

Tetranov International Inc

Theravectys SA

THEVAX Genetics Vaccine USA Inc

Transgene SA

UBI Pharma Inc

Vaccitech Ltd

Vaxart Inc

Vaxine Pty Ltd

VBI Vaccines Inc

VenatoRx Pharmaceuticals Inc

Vir Biotechnology Inc

Viravaxx AG

Viriom Inc

Virion Therapeutics LLC

Virocovax

ViroStatics SRL

VLP Biotech Inc

Xi'an Xintong Pharmaceutical Research Co Ltd

Yisheng Biopharma Co Ltd

Zelluna Immunotherapy AS

Zhejiang Bola Atu Pharmaceutical Technology Co Ltd

