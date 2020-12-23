Reference is made to the stock exchange notification published by Electromagnetic Geoservices ASA ("EMGS" or the "Company") on 2 December 2020 wherein the Company announced that it had received a letter of award for a 3D CSEM and MT (magnetotelluric) multi-client survey in the Gulf of Mexico.

EMGS is pleased to announce that the project contract has now been signed.

The Company has begun preparations and expects commencement of the survey in late Q1 2021.





