Dublin, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Regenerative Medicine in Pharma - Thematic Research" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Regenerative medicine is a multidisciplinary field that seeks to develop the science and tools that can help repair, augment, replace, or regenerate damaged or diseased human cells, tissues, genes, organs, or metabolic processes, to restore normal function. It may involve the transplantation of stem cells, progenitor cells, or tissue, stimulation of the body's own repair mechanisms, or the use of cells as delivery vehicles for therapeutic agents such as genes and cytokines.



It is widely anticipated that Gene therapy is the most valuable regenerative medicine sector however, this market is also expected to be slowed down by high cost of therapies, which may limit its accessibility.

Existing programs will facilitate the approval and development of regenerative medicines, however, a reimbursement system especially for curative therapies is warranted.



The Regenerative Medicine in Pharma report combines primary research from a cross-specialty panel of experts with in-house analyst expertise to provide an assessment of the development landscape.



This report assesses -

Physician perceptions on Regenerative Medicine usage in clinical practice in the US, 5EU (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK), Japan and South Korea.

Regenerative Medicine Marketed and Pipeline products.

Opportunities and Challenges

Market analysis and Forecast

Unmet Needs

Regulation and Market Access

The report combines information obtained from secondary sources and primary research with specialists and physicians from different therapy areas (oncology, cardiology, and ophthalmology).

Scope

Components of the slide deck include primary and secondary research:

Quotes from key opinion leaders and payers

Summary of Regenerative Medicine product definitions and classifications

Overview of key Regenerative Medicine marketed products and key pipeline Regenerative Medicine products

Trends in Regenerative Medicine market

Call-outs of key information and details

Insight from the publisher's specialist healthcare analysts

Key Topics Covered:





Executive Summary

Regenerative Medicine Overview

Trends

Value Chain

Marketed Products

Pipeline Products

Market Analysis and Deals

Companies

Regulatory and Market Access

Opportunities, Challenges, and Unmet Needs

Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7trz9r

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900