Dublin, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United Kingdom Interventional Cardiology Market Outlook to 2025 - Cardiac Catheters, Coronary Guidewires, Coronary Stents and Others" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This is a comprehensive databook report, covering key market data on the United Kingdom Interventional Cardiology market. The databook report provides value (USD), volume (units) and average prices (USD) within market segments - Cardiac Catheters, Coronary Guidewires, Coronary Stents, Intravascular Ultrasound Systems (IVUS) and PTCA Balloon Catheters.



The United Kingdom Interventional Cardiology Market report provides key information and data on -

Annualized market revenues (USD), volume (units) and average prices (USD) data for each of the market segments. Data is provided from 2015 to 2025.

2019 company share and distribution share data for Interventional Cardiology Market.

Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the United Kingdom Interventional Cardiology Market. Based on the availability of data for the particular category and country, information related to pipeline products, news and deals is also available in the report.

United Kingdom Interventional Cardiology is segmented as follows -

Cardiac Catheters

Coronary Guidewires

Coronary Stents

Intravascular Ultrasound Systems (IVUS)

PTCA Balloon Catheters

The United Kingdom Interventional Cardiology Market report helps you to develop -

Business strategies by identifying the key market segments poised for strong growth in the future.

Market-entry and market expansion strategies.

Design competition strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the market.

Develop investment strategies by identifying the key market segments expected to register strong growth in the near future.

Understand the key distribution channels and what's the most preferred mode of product distribution - Identify, understand and capitalize.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Table of Contents

List of Tables

List of Figures



2 Introduction

2.1 What Is This Report About?

2.2 Interventional Cardiology Market Segmentation

2.3 Definitions of Markets Covered in the Report



3 Interventional Cardiology Market, United Kingdom

3.1 Interventional Cardiology Market, United Kingdom, Revenue ($m), 2015-2025

3.1.1 Cardiac Catheters Market, United Kingdom, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2015-2025

3.1.2 Coronary Stents Market, United Kingdom, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2015-2025

3.1.3 Intravascular Ultrasound Systems (IVUS) Market, United Kingdom, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2015-2025

3.1.4 PTCA Balloon Catheters Market, United Kingdom, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2015-2025

3.2 Interventional Cardiology Market, United Kingdom, Volume (Units), 2015-2025

3.2.1 Cardiac Catheters Market, United Kingdom, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2015-2025

3.2.2 Coronary Stents Market, United Kingdom, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2015-2025

3.2.3 Intravascular Ultrasound Systems (IVUS) Market, United Kingdom, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2015-2025

3.2.4 PTCA Balloon Catheters Market, United Kingdom, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2015-2025

3.3 Interventional Cardiology Market, United Kingdom, Average Price ($), 2015-2025

3.4 Interventional Cardiology Market, United Kingdom, Distribution Share by Revenue ($m), 2019

3.5 Interventional Cardiology Market, United Kingdom, Company Share by Revenue ($m), 2019



4 Overview of Key Companies in the United Kingdom, Interventional Cardiology Market

4.1 Boston Scientific Corp

4.1.1 Company Overview

4.2 Abbott Laboratories

4.2.1 Company Overview

4.3 Medtronic Plc

4.3.1 Company Overview

4.4 Koninklijke Philips NV

4.4.1 Company Overview

4.5 Terumo Medical Corp

4.5.1 Company Overview

4.6 Cordis Corp

4.6.1 Company Overview

4.7 B. Braun Melsungen AG

4.7.1 Company Overview

4.8 Biotronik AG

4.8.1 Company Overview



5 Interventional Cardiology Market Pipeline Products



6 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rz2klt

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900