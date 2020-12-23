Dublin, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pet Oral Care Products Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global pet oral care products market is projected to register a CAGR of 6.5 % during the forecast period (2020-2025). The market is primarily driven by the high prevalence of dental diseases in pets. According to the Australian and American veterinary dental societies, more than 80% of dogs develop gum disease by the age of three, compared to more than 70% of cats at the same age.



In addition to the aforementioned factors, the rise in awareness about pet oral health and an increase in veterinary health expenditure is expected to propel the studied market's growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, rapid advancements and product launches have also been propelling the market globally. However, the high cost of the products and the lack of proper veterinary dentistry in developing countries are likely to hamper the market studied globally.



North America dominates the pet oral care products market globally during the forecast period. The huge pet population and rising expenditure on pet health needs by pet owners are leading to an increase in innovative product launches by various players present in the country.



Key Market Trends



High Prevalence of Dental Diseases and Increase in Animal Health Expenditure



The pet oral care products market is benefitting tremendously, owing to the increasing per capita animal healthcare expenditure. According to the American Pet Product Association (APPA), America has 89.7 million pet dogs and pet owners spend an average of USD 49.70 on a dog's dental care annually, as compared to human oral healthcare. Information, as revealed by FEDIAF in 2018, the per capita spending on pets in Europe, was found to be over USD 271.7. The rise in the prevalence of many diverse oral health-related diseases has been identified as the major driving factor for market growth.



Periodontal disease is the most common clinical condition in cats and dogs, which is largely preventable by tooth brushing. As per the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA), the disease can lead to severe health concerns ranging from tooth loss to organ failure. According to AVMA, around 70% of cats and 80% of dogs develop some degree or form of periodontal disease by the time they are 3 years old. Additionally, calculus, gingivitis, gum disease, tooth fractures are common oral issues among pets. According to the American Pet Products Association (APPA), the total pet industry expenditures average in the United States was USD 90.5 billion in 2018, which increased to 99 billion in 2020. Therefore, high awareness about pet health among pet owners and a rise in the number of dental procedures are some other factors propelling growth of the market.



North America is to Dominate the Pet Oral Care Products Market



North America is expected to retain its dominance in pet oral care products market over the forecast period, owing to the rising companion animal adoption, and the increasing per capita animal healthcare expenditure. In addition, the rise in the prevalence of many diverse oral health-related diseases has been identified as the major driving factor for the market growth. According to the American Pet Product Association (APPA), America has 89.7 million pet dogs and pet owners spend an average of USD 49.70 on a dog's dental care annually when compared to human oral healthcare. On average, an American spends USD 42.24 on his annual dental care in out-of-pocket expenses, which had been reported by the American Dental Association. Additionally, the high awareness about pet health among the pet owners and a rise in the number of dental procedures are some other factors propelling the growth of the pet oral care market in North America.



