This report analyses how drones technology is affecting the global metals & mining industry now, in addition to key trends shaping the industry.

Drone technology has demonstrated a varied range of mining applications from exploration, surveying and mapping to maintaining safety and enhancing security. These UAVs are equipped with different sensors and cameras based on their type. The popularity of drones across the mining industry has grown immensely in recent years, with the publisher's 2019 survey of 179 mine sites showing 26% of mines with considerable investments in drone technology, versus just under 20% in 2018. Low to moderate investments were observed at 27% of the mines, while only 10% had trialed drones. The survey also revealed that only 32% had yet to invest at all, compared with 43% in 2018.

Scope

  • This report provides how drones technology works.
  • It analyzes its impact on the mining industry.
  • It provides specific explanations of how drones could change the way mining companies operate.
  • It offers an analysis of how regulators are likely to respond to the rise of drones.

Key report benefits:

  • Build an understanding of drones technology and its applications in metals & mining industry.
  • Find out how mining companies are utilizing drones to obtain notable results.
  • Identify drone companies, their models, and their mining client portfolio.
  • Key recommendations for mining companies and drone service providers.
  • It identifies key trends in this technology theme.
  • The report analyses the drone value chain by use case.
  • The report also offers a technology briefing, highlighting how drone technology has developed and how it works.


Key Topics Covered:

Players

  • Technology briefing
  • Anatomy of a drone
  • Key technologies

Trends

  • Technology trends
  • Macroeconomic trends
  • Regulatory trends
  • Application of drones in the mining industry
  • Industry analysis

Market size and growth forecasts

  • Penetration of drones in mining - 2019 mine site survey
  • Competitive analysis
  • Mergers and acquisitions
  • Timeline
  • Impact of drone technology on the mining industry
  • Key recommendations for mining companies
  • Key recommendations for drone vendors
  • Value chain
  • Hardware layer
  • Software layer
  • Service layer

Companies

  • Public companies
  • Private companies
  • Drone suppliers to the mining sector
  • Mining companies
  • Glossary
  • Appendix: Thematic research methodology

Companies Mentioned

  • Barrick Gold
  • Anglo American
  • Rio Tinto
  • Ferrexpo
  • Exxaro Resources
  • RTB Bor
  • Newmont Mining

