Dublin, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gallium Oxide Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Product Types and their Applications, and Countries - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Over the last decade, the semiconductor industry has witnessed significant revolutions. Researchers and semiconductor industry players are experimenting with different materials for years and looking out for the perfect semiconductor material that can be highly advantageous in overcoming the challenges faced by the end users. With the advent of gallium oxide, semiconductor industry devices exhibit the required power efficiency and have significantly improved the reliability of these devices. Gallium oxide has the required technological characteristics and electronic properties, which has increased its applicability across major end-use industries. The global gallium oxide market accounted for $5.3 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $50.4 million by 2025.
Growth Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Opportunities
Key Questions Answered in this Report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Markets
1.1 Industry Outlook
1.2 Business Dynamics
2 Application
2.1 Global Gallium Oxide Market - Applications and Specifications
2.2 Global Gallium Oxide Market - Demand Analysis (by Application)
3 Products
3.1 Global Gallium Oxide Market - Products and Specifications
3.2 Global Gallium Oxide Market - Demand Analysis (by Product)
3.3 Product Benchmarking: Growth Rate - Market Share Matrix
4 Region
5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles
5.1 Competitive Benchmarking
5.2 Patent Analysis
5.3 Company Profiles
6 Research Methodology
Companies Mentioned
