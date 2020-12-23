Dublin, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gallium Oxide Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Product Types and their Applications, and Countries - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Over the last decade, the semiconductor industry has witnessed significant revolutions. Researchers and semiconductor industry players are experimenting with different materials for years and looking out for the perfect semiconductor material that can be highly advantageous in overcoming the challenges faced by the end users. With the advent of gallium oxide, semiconductor industry devices exhibit the required power efficiency and have significantly improved the reliability of these devices. Gallium oxide has the required technological characteristics and electronic properties, which has increased its applicability across major end-use industries. The global gallium oxide market accounted for $5.3 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $50.4 million by 2025.

Growth Drivers

Ultrawide Bandgap, High Breakdown Electric Field, and Large Baliga's Figure of Merit (BFOM)

High Demand from Electronics and Power Devices

Market Challenges

Limited Production and Explored Potential

Market Opportunities

Rising demand for Upgradation of Cellular Network Infrastructure

Requirement of Advanced MOSFET to Enhance EV Efficiency

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What are the key drivers and challenges in the global gallium oxide market?

How does the supply chain function in the global gallium oxide market?

Which product type segment is expected to witness the maximum demand growth in the global gallium oxide market during the period 2019-2025?

Which are the key application areas for which gallium oxide may experience high demand during the forecast period 2020-2025?

Which are the key suppliers of gallium oxide in different countries and regions?

How is the industry expected to evolve during the forecast period 2020-2025?

What are the key offerings of prominent manufacturers in the global gallium oxide market?

Which regions and countries are leading in terms of consumption of gallium oxide, and which of them are expected to witness high demand growth from 2019 to 2025?

What are the key consumer attributes in various countries in the global gallium oxide market?

Which are the major patents filed in the space?

What are the key developmental strategies implemented by the key players to sustain in the competitive market?

What is the competitive strength of the key players in the gallium oxide market based on their recent developments, product offerings, and regional presence?

Which are the key players (along with their detailed analysis and profiles, including their company snapshots, key products and services, and strength and weakness analysis) in the market?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Markets

1.1 Industry Outlook

1.2 Business Dynamics

2 Application

2.1 Global Gallium Oxide Market - Applications and Specifications

2.2 Global Gallium Oxide Market - Demand Analysis (by Application)

3 Products

3.1 Global Gallium Oxide Market - Products and Specifications

3.2 Global Gallium Oxide Market - Demand Analysis (by Product)

3.3 Product Benchmarking: Growth Rate - Market Share Matrix

4 Region

5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

5.1 Competitive Benchmarking

5.2 Patent Analysis

5.3 Company Profiles

6 Research Methodology

Companies Mentioned



ABSCO Limited

AGC Inc.

ALB Materials Inc.

Alfa Aesar

American Elements

Anderson & Steinssen, Inc

FLOSFIA Inc.

Kyma Technologies, Inc.

Materion Corporation

Novel Crystal Technology, Inc.

ProChem, Inc.

Sigma Aldrich Corporation

Stanford Advanced Materials

Strem Chemicals, Inc.

Super Conductor Materials, Inc.

