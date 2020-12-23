Dublin, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Smart Meters Market - Growth, Trends, Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The smart meter market witnessed a shipment of approximately 131.23 million units of smart meters globally in 2019 and is estimated to reach to 188.12 million units by 2025, registering a CAGR of 6.6% for the forecast period. Smart grids are being implemented around the world, with the aim of improving the efficiency of power networks. Smart electricity meters, which are an integral part of smart grids, are thus being adopted around the world. Countries around the world are adopting emission control regulations, in order to tackle the environmental effects caused by pollution.
Smart Electricity Meters Segment is Expected to Witness the Highest Growth
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Impact of COVID -19 on The Market
4.3 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.5 Market Drivers
4.6 Market Restraints
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Smart Gas Meters
5.2 Smart Water Meters
5.3 Smart Electricity Meters
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 AEM SA
6.1.2 Aichi Tokei Denki
6.1.3 Apator SA
6.1.4 Arad Group
6.1.5 Azbil Kimmon Co. Ltd
6.1.6 Badger Meter Inc.
6.1.7 Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG
6.1.8 Elster Group GmbH (Honeywell International Inc.)
6.1.9 General Electric Company
6.1.10 Hexing Electric Company Ltd
6.1.11 Holley Technology Ltd
6.1.12 Itron Inc.
6.1.13 Jiangsu Linyang Energy Co. Ltd
6.1.14 Kamstrup AS
6.1.15 Landis+ GYR Group AG
6.1.16 Mueller Systems LLC
6.1.17 Nanjing Xinlian Electronics Co. Ltd
6.1.18 Neptune Technology Group Inc.
6.1.19 Ningbo Sanxing Electric Co. Ltd
6.1.20 Pietro Fiorentini
6.1.21 Sagemcom SAS
6.1.22 Sensus USA Inc. (Xylem Inc.)
6.1.23 Shenzhen Hemei Group Co. Ltd
6.1.24 Wasion Group Holdings
6.1.25 Yazaki Corporation
6.1.26 Zenner International GmbH & Co. KG
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pck83w
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: