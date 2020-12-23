Dublin, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rice Cultivation Equipment Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2020 To 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global rice cultivation equipment market is expected to witness a notable growth, expanding at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2028.



The research report presents the analysis of each segment from 2018 to 2028 considering 2019 as the base year for the research. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each respective segments calculated for the forecast period from 2020 to 2028.



Agricultural equipment has seen an increased investment opportunity in the agricultural sector. Farming or agricultural equipment has made the life of farmers easier. Previously, farmers were accustomed spending the entire day as well as night on the farm, physically doing every task, from plowing farm to harvesting the crops.



Nowadays, on the other hand, mechanization in farming has enriched the agricultural yield by increasing the proficiency of various farming activities. Growth in the income levels of farmers have boosted the demand for these equipment. Machines and tools used in rice cultivation are a combination of traditional hand tools and mechanized equipment. The application of modern rice cultivation techniques, including mechanization has been a key to improving rice production.



Furthermore, growing research and development in the field of agricultural machineries, many machines especially rice cultivation equipment have been invented in recent years. Farmers are also well aware of such equipment and have started using them in their paddy field for their farming operations. Moreover, technological advancements in the field of agricultural with the use of GPS and telematics technologies is expected to provide lucrative opportunities to the global rice cultivation equipment market during the forecast period from 2020 to 2028.



Rice Transplanting Equipment accounted for the Largest Market Share in 2019



In 2019, rice transplanting equipment accounted for largest share in the global market and is likely to continue its dominance during the forecast period from 2020 to 2028. Rice transplanting equipment is particularly outlined for transplanting rice seedlings. It can plant more than one seedling at a time, thereby reducing the overall transplanting time and manpower requirement.



Rice transplanting equipment works efficiently in planting paddy seeds and are helpful in improving both the quality and efficacy of rice transplanting. As a result, rising demand for the equipment due to its unique seeding feature is expected to enhance its growth in the years to come.



Asia Pacific Garnered Largest Market Share in 2019



The global rice cultivation equipment market, based on geography was led by Asia Pacific in 2017 and is likely to remain dominant throughout the forecast period from 2020 to 2028. The growth of this region is mainly accredited to the growing adoption of rice cultivation equipment in the countries including China, Japan, India, etc. China is amongst the leading producers of rice and is one of the largest countries across the globe that provides large areas of land for agricultural use. The growth of this region is mainly driven by China as the consumption of rice is high in the country. As a result, the need for rice cultivation equipment is high in the Asia Pacific region.



