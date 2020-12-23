Dublin, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Analysis of the Belgium EV Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The study gives us a detailed analysis of the EV market scenario with charts based on annual sales (2019) as well as historical sales. PEVs and HEVs have separate sections.
The automotive industry is evolving rapidly. Electric vehicles have been introduced as a clean energy initiative and are now becoming an integral part of OEMs' business strategies. Automakers like Volkswagen, Hyundai-Kia, and RNM are creating separate EV business units to be prepared for the expected EV boom.
The surge in EV demand will, however, create a need for charging infrastructure and new safety regulations, standards, etc. Belgium has a steadily growing EV market. As a member of the EU, Belgium's National Policy Framework (NPF) is based on the October 2014 Directive launched by the European Commission regarding alternate fuel vehicles to address environmental issues and energy security, attracting investors to Europe for alternate fuel source development.
The government has made serious progress in terms of the charging station infrastructure in 2019 and is also considering the introduction of additional methodologies to regulate carbon emissions from vehicles. There is, however, a lack of incentives both for consumers to purchase EVs and for OEMs to boost production of EVs, which is holding the market back.
Data is compiled and presented in the form of:
Key Issues Addressed
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Research Scope, Objectives, and Methodology
PEV Market Scenario
HEV Market Scenario
Charging Infrastructure in Belgium
Government Incentives and Regional Scenario
Key Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
Key Conclusions
Appendix
