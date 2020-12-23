Dublin, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "PTA Balloon Catheters - Medical Devices Pipeline Assessment, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



"PTA Balloon Catheters-Medical Devices Pipeline Assessment, 2020" provides comprehensive information about the PTA Balloon Catheters pipeline products with comparative analysis of the products at various stages of development and information about the clinical trials which are in progress.



PTA Balloon Catheters segment includes Standard Balloon Catheters and PTA Peripheral DEB Catheters. A PTA Peripheral DCB Catheter is a drug-coated percutaneous transluminal angioplasty (PTA) balloon intended to prevent restenosis, or restenosis of the peripheral arteries. Standard Balloon Catheters are used to open up the arteries that are blocked by plaque build-up (atherosclerosis).



Scope

Extensive coverage of the PTA Balloon Catheters under development

The report reviews details of major pipeline products which includes, product description, licensing and collaboration details and other developmental activities

The report reviews the major players involved in the development of PTA Balloon Catheters and list all their pipeline projects

The coverage of pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from Early Development to Approved/Issued stage

The report provides key clinical trial data of ongoing trials specific to pipeline products

Recent developments in the segment/industry

Reasons to Buy

Formulate significant competitor information, analysis, and insights to improve R&D strategies

Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage

Identify and understand important and diverse types of PTA Balloon Catheters under development

Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies

Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying major players with the most promising pipeline

In-depth analysis of the product's current stage of development, territory and estimated launch date

Key Topics Covered:



1 Table of Contents



2 Introduction

2.1 PTA Balloon Catheters Overview



3 Products under Development

3.1 PTA Balloon Catheters-Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

3.2 PTA Balloon Catheters-Pipeline Products by Segment

3.3 PTA Balloon Catheters-Pipeline Products by Territory

3.4 PTA Balloon Catheters-Pipeline Products by Regulatory Path

3.5 PTA Balloon Catheters-Pipeline Products by Estimated Approval Date

3.6 PTA Balloon Catheters-Ongoing Clinical Trials



4 PTA Balloon Catheters-Pipeline Products under Development by Companies

4.1 PTA Balloon Catheters Companies-Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

4.2 PTA Balloon Catheters-Pipeline Products by Stage of Development



5 PTA Balloon Catheters Companies and Product Overview



6 PTA Balloon Catheters-Recent Developments



7 Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Andramed GmbH

AnGes Inc

AngioCure, Inc.

Boston Scientific Corp

Cagent Vascular LLC

Cardiovascular Systems Inc

Concept Medical Inc

Contego Medical LLC

Endocor GmbH

eucatech AG

Genesis MedTech International Pvt Ltd

Hexacath SA

Lifetech Scientific (Shenzhen) Co Ltd

Lutonix Inc

M.A. Med Alliance SA

Medtronic Plc

Micell Technologies Inc

MicroPort Endovascular (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.

NuVascular Technologies Inc

Orchestra BioMed Inc

QT Vascular Ltd

QualiMed Innovative Medizinprodukte GmbH

SiL Vascular Ltd

Spectranetics Corp

SurModics Inc

Tailored Medical Devices Inc

Transit Scientific LLC

TransMed7 LLC

Vascular Nanotransfer Technologies

Zhejiang Zylox Medical Device Co Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8h5ajg

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900