Dublin, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Down Syndrome - Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2030" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This "Down Syndrome (DS) - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2030" report delivers an in-depth understanding of the historical and forecasted epidemiology and the market trends of Down syndrome (DS) in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom), and Japan.



The Down syndrome (DS) market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, market share of the individual therapies, and current and forecasted Down syndrome market Size from 2017 to 2030, segmented by seven major markets. The report also covers current Down syndrome (DS) treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best opportunities and assesses the underlying market potential.



Down syndrome (DS) Diagnosis and Treatment



It covers the details of conventional and current medical therapies and diagnosis available in the Down syndrome (DS) market to treat the condition. It also provides the country-wise treatment guidelines and algorithms across the United States, Europe, and Japan.



The Down syndrome (DS) market report gives a thorough understanding of Down syndrome symptoms by including details such as disease definition, symptoms, causes, pathophysiology, and diagnosis. It also provides Down syndrome symptoms of treatment algorithms and treatment guidelines for Down syndrome symptoms in the US, Europe, and Japan.



Down syndrome (DS) Epidemiology



The Down syndrome symptoms epidemiology division provides insights about the historical and current patient pool along with the forecasted trend for every seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of The report also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.



Key Findings



The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted Down syndrome (DS) epidemiology segmented as the total diagnosed prevalent cases of Down syndrome, type-specific diagnosed prevalent population of Down syndrome, gender-specific diagnosed prevalent population of Down syndrome, age-specific diagnosed prevalent population of Down syndrome, and diagnosed prevalent population of down syndrome by clinical manifestation. The report includes the prevalent scenario of Down syndrome symptoms in 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.



Country-wise Down Syndrome (DS) Epidemiology



The epidemiology segment also provides the Down syndrome (DS) epidemiology data and findings across the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.



The total diagnosed prevalent population of Down syndrome (DS) in 7MM countries was estimated to be 699,750 cases in 2017.



Down syndrome (DS) Drug Chapters



The drug chapter segment of the Down syndrome (DS) report encloses the detailed analysis of Down syndrome marketed drugs and late stage (Phase-III and Phase-II) pipeline drugs. It also helps to understand the Down syndrome (DS) clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details, advantages and disadvantages of each included drug, and the latest news and press releases.



Down syndrome (DS) Emerging Drugs



ANVS-401 (Annovis Bio)

Annovis Bio is developing ANVS-401 as a combination therapy approach to inhibit the translation of multiple neurotoxic proteins such as APP/A?, tau/phospho-tau, and ?-synuclein. The ANVS-401 may improve the axonal transport, increase synaptic transmission, prevent inflammation, and restore cascade events by reducing APP, tau, and Alpha-synuclein levels and preserving the health of nerve cells. The company is planning to obtain human data for AD in Down syndrome than in the regular AD population. Henceforth, it plans to conduct Phase III pivotal study in AD-DS rather than in AD.



Down syndrome (DS) Market Outlook



The Down syndrome (DS) market outlook of the report helps to build a detailed comprehension of the historical, current, and forecasted Down syndrome (DS) market trends by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers, and demand of better technology.



This segment gives a thorough detail of Down syndrome (DS) market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria's, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.



According to the publisher, the Down syndrome (DS) market in 7MM is expected to change in the study period 2017-2030.



The current market of Down syndrome is dominated by the use of supportive therapies depending on the manifestations such as anti-anxiety medications, anticonvulsants, antidepressants, anti-hypertension medications, antipsychotic medications, antispasmodics, cholesterol-lowering medications, cholinesterase inhibitors, GERD-related medications (e.g., proton pump inhibitors), hormones (other than thyroid-related hormones and others.



Key Findings



This section includes a glimpse of the Down syndrome (DS) market in 7MM. The market size of Down syndrome in the seven major markets was found to be USD 662.9 million in 2017.



Down syndrome (DS) Drugs Uptake



This section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched or expected to get launched in the market during the study period 2017-2030. The analysis covers Down syndrome (DS) market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.



This helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs, and allows the comparison of the drugs based on market share and size, which again will be useful in investigating factors important in the market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.



Down Syndrome (DS) Pipeline Development Activities



The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in Phase II and Phase III stage. It also analyses Down syndrome (DS) key players involved in developing targeted therapeutics.



Some of the major players and their rug candidates expected to get launched during the forecast period (2020-2030) include Annovis Bio (ANVS-401), AC Immune (ACI-24), Alzheon (ALZ-801), Balance Therapeutics (BTD-001), Aelis Farma (AEF0217), and others.



Pipeline Development Activities



The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, licensing, and patent details for Down syndrome (DS) emerging therapies.



Reimbursement Scenario in Down syndrome (DS)



Many children with DS are included as secondary subscribers under their parents' employer-subsidized healthcare plans. In this case, those families who have higher deductibles might end up having more out-of-pocket expenses simply because children with DS typically have more outpatient appointments than neurotypically developing peers have. Children and adolescents with non-mosaic DS are also automatically eligible for Medicaid as either a primary or secondary healthcare insurance; however, co-pays can vary based on parental income and differing state regulations. For instance, a single-parent, low-income household might have all of the out-of-pocket healthcare expenditures for a child with DS covered by Medicaid; whereas, a middle-income household might have a monthly co-pay for the same Medicaid coverage.



Competitive Intelligence Analysis



The publisher performs Competitive & Market Intelligence analysis of the Down syndrome (DS) Market by using various Competitive Intelligence tools: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies, etc. The inclusion of the analysis entirely depends upon the data availability.



Companies Mentioned



AC Immune

Annovis Bio

Alzheon

OPKO Health, Inc.

Aelis Farma

For more information about this drug pipelines report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ad3fsg

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900