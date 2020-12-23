Dublin, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smartphone Audio Codecs - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Smartphone Audio Codecs Market to Reach $8.3 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Smartphone Audio Codecs estimated at US$6.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% over the period 2020-2027.

The U. S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.9% CAGR

The Smartphone Audio Codecs market in the U. S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 3.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.

The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

  • ams AG
  • Analog Devices, Inc.
  • Broadcom Ltd.
  • Cirrus Logic, Inc.
  • CML Microcircuits Ltd.
  • Integrated Device Technology, Inc.
  • Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.
  • STMicroelectronics NV
  • Texas Instruments, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Global Competitor Market Shares
  • Smartphone Audio Codecs Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

  • Smartphone Audio Codecs Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
  • Smartphone Audio Codecs Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

  • Market Facts & Figures
  • Smartphone Audio Codecs Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
  • Market Analytics
  • Smartphone Audio Codecs Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

CANADA

  • Canadian Smartphone Audio Codecs Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

JAPAN

  • Japanese Market for Smartphone Audio Codecs: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027

CHINA

  • Chinese Smartphone Audio Codecs Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027

EUROPE

  • Market Facts & Figures
  • European Smartphone Audio Codecs Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
  • Market Analytics
  • European Smartphone Audio Codecs Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
  • European Smartphone Audio Codecs Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

FRANCE

  • Smartphone Audio Codecs Market in France: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027

GERMANY

  • Smartphone Audio Codecs Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027

ITALY

  • Italian Smartphone Audio Codecs Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027

UNITED KINGDOM

  • United Kingdom Market for Smartphone Audio Codecs: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027

REST OF EUROPE

  • Rest of Europe Smartphone Audio Codecs Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020-2027

ASIA-PACIFIC

  • Smartphone Audio Codecs Market in Asia-Pacific: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027

REST OF WORLD

  • Rest of World Smartphone Audio Codecs Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 47

