Global Smartphone Audio Codecs Market to Reach $8.3 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Smartphone Audio Codecs estimated at US$6.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% over the period 2020-2027.



The U. S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.9% CAGR



The Smartphone Audio Codecs market in the U. S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 3.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.



The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

ams AG

Analog Devices, Inc.

Broadcom Ltd.

Cirrus Logic, Inc.

CML Microcircuits Ltd.

Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.

STMicroelectronics NV

Texas Instruments, Inc.

