Global Positive Material Identification Market to Reach US$3.4 Billion by the Year 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Positive Material Identification estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% over the period 2020-2027. Equipment, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.8% CAGR to reach US$2.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 9.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 18.4% share of the global Positive Material Identification market.



The U. S. Accounts for Over 28.9% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 10% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Positive Material Identification market in the U. S. is estimated at US$629.7 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 28.9% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$633.8 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.1% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 5.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$633.8 Million by the year 2027.



The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



