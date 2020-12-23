Dublin, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global K-12 Instruction Material Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
K-12 instruction material market 2020-2024
The K-12 instruction material market is poised to grow by $ 9.74 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period.
The market is driven by the increasing demand for adaptive learning and improved access to education content.
This study identifies the growing momentum of learning management system as one of the prime reasons driving the K-12 instruction material market growth during the next few years.
The reports on K-12 instruction material market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The K-12 instruction material market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscapes
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading K-12 instruction material market vendors that include Blackboard Inc., Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., Follett Corp., Hachette Book Group Inc., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., Mastery Education, McGraw-Hill Education Inc., Pearson Plc, SANTILLANA GLOBAL SL, and Scholastic Corp.
Also, the K-12 instruction material market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market Sizing
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation by Product
Market Segmentation by Course offering
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Vendor Landscape
Vendor Analysis
Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9bxh6q
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: