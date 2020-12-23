Dublin, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global K-12 Instruction Material Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

K-12 instruction material market 2020-2024

The K-12 instruction material market is poised to grow by $ 9.74 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the increasing demand for adaptive learning and improved access to education content.

This study identifies the growing momentum of learning management system as one of the prime reasons driving the K-12 instruction material market growth during the next few years.

The reports on K-12 instruction material market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The K-12 instruction material market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscapes

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading K-12 instruction material market vendors that include Blackboard Inc., Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., Follett Corp., Hachette Book Group Inc., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., Mastery Education, McGraw-Hill Education Inc., Pearson Plc, SANTILLANA GLOBAL SL, and Scholastic Corp.

Also, the K-12 instruction material market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • Traditional instruction material - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Digital instruction material - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Course offering

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by course offering
  • Curriculum - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Assessment - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by course offering

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers - Demand led growth
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Blackboard Inc.
  • Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc.
  • Follett Corp.
  • Hachette Book Group Inc.
  • Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co.
  • Mastery Education
  • McGraw-Hill Education Inc.
  • Pearson Plc
  • SANTILLANA GLOBAL SL
  • Scholastic Corp.

Appendix

