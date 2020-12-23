Dublin, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global K-12 Instruction Material Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



K-12 instruction material market 2020-2024



The K-12 instruction material market is poised to grow by $ 9.74 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period.



The market is driven by the increasing demand for adaptive learning and improved access to education content.



This study identifies the growing momentum of learning management system as one of the prime reasons driving the K-12 instruction material market growth during the next few years.



The reports on K-12 instruction material market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The K-12 instruction material market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscapes



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading K-12 instruction material market vendors that include Blackboard Inc., Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., Follett Corp., Hachette Book Group Inc., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., Mastery Education, McGraw-Hill Education Inc., Pearson Plc, SANTILLANA GLOBAL SL, and Scholastic Corp.



Also, the K-12 instruction material market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Traditional instruction material - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Digital instruction material - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Course offering

Market segments

Comparison by course offering

Curriculum - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Assessment - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by course offering

Customer landscape



Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers - Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Blackboard Inc.

Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc.

Follett Corp.

Hachette Book Group Inc.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co.

Mastery Education

McGraw-Hill Education Inc.

Pearson Plc

SANTILLANA GLOBAL SL

Scholastic Corp.

Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9bxh6q

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900