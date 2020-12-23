Dublin, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cultural Tourism Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cultural tourism market is poised to grow by $2,565.61 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period.



The market is driven by the growing affordability and growing contribution toward GDP and employment.



This study identifies the increased preference for cultural tourism to break mundane lifestyle as one of the prime reasons driving the cultural tourism market growth during the next few years.



This report on the cultural tourism market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The cultural tourism market analysis includes type segment, category segment and geographical landscapes.



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cultural tourism market vendors that include ACE Cultural Tours, Classic Journeys, Envoy Tours, Indigenous Tourism BC, Kudu Travel Ltd., Martin Randall Travel Ltd., Nature Quest Education and Health Care Society, Odyssey World, Responsible Travel, and Splitrock Environmental.



Also, the cultural tourism market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Domestic cultural tourism - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

International cultural tourism - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type

Market Segmentation by Category

Market segments

Comparison by Category

Cultural eco-tourism - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Indigenous cultural tourism - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Socio-cultural tourism - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Category

Customer Landscape



Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Industry risks

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

ACE Cultural Tours

Classic Journeys

Envoy Tours

Indigenous Tourism BC

Kudu Travel Ltd.

Martin Randall Travel Ltd.

Nature Quest Education and Health Care Society

Odyssey World

Responsible Travel

Splitrock Environmental

Appendix



