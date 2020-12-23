Dublin, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cultural Tourism Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cultural tourism market is poised to grow by $2,565.61 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the growing affordability and growing contribution toward GDP and employment.

This study identifies the increased preference for cultural tourism to break mundane lifestyle as one of the prime reasons driving the cultural tourism market growth during the next few years.

This report on the cultural tourism market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The cultural tourism market analysis includes type segment, category segment and geographical landscapes.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cultural tourism market vendors that include ACE Cultural Tours, Classic Journeys, Envoy Tours, Indigenous Tourism BC, Kudu Travel Ltd., Martin Randall Travel Ltd., Nature Quest Education and Health Care Society, Odyssey World, Responsible Travel, and Splitrock Environmental.

Also, the cultural tourism market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Type
  • Domestic cultural tourism - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • International cultural tourism - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Type

Market Segmentation by Category

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Category
  • Cultural eco-tourism - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Indigenous cultural tourism - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Socio-cultural tourism - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Category

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor Landscape
  • Landscape disruption
  • Industry risks

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • ACE Cultural Tours
  • Classic Journeys
  • Envoy Tours
  • Indigenous Tourism BC
  • Kudu Travel Ltd.
  • Martin Randall Travel Ltd.
  • Nature Quest Education and Health Care Society
  • Odyssey World
  • Responsible Travel
  • Splitrock Environmental

Appendix

