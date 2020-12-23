Dublin, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Retail Analytics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global retail analytics market grew at a CAGR of around 20% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, the global retail analytics market to continue to exhibit double-digit growth during the next five years.



Retail analytics is the process of providing analytical data on inventory levels, sales, consumer demand and supply chain movement. It helps companies to identify customer insights, such as emerging trends and changing preferences, by combining data from different areas with scope and need for improvement. Retail analytics has emerged as one of the most powerful tools to maintain procurement levels and empower businesses by enabling a quick and effective decision-making process.



As the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic continues to spread around the world, there has been a significant impact on consumer behavior, product demand and the availability of logistics services. Consequently, store owners are adopting retail analytics solutions to assess risks and create suitable re-opening strategies.



For instance, Tango, a US-based Integrated Workspace Management System firm, is enabling retailers to analyze how exposed their stores have been to the coronavirus during the lockdown using its retail location-visualization tool. Apart from this, with the growing e-commerce and retail industries, cloud-based retail analytics solutions are widely being deployed as they offer retailers the on-demand computing power to handle large volumes of data and deliver useful insights within a short timeframe.



Besides this, the emergence of big data and predictive analytical models has allowed merchants to predict future outcomes through data integration across apps, sensors, social media platforms and other channels.



The leading companies in the retail industry are opting for advanced analytics solutions, which is positively impacting the market growth. For instance, Gap Inc., a global fashion retailer, has deployed the Retail Merchandising Foundation Cloud Service (RMFCS) offered by Oracle Corporation to simplify its store operations and increase customer satisfaction.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global retail analytics market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global retail analytics market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the function?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment mode?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global retail analytics market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Retail Analytics Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Function

6.1 Customer Management

6.2 In-store Operation

6.3 Strategy and Planning

6.4 Supply Chain Management

6.5 Marketing and Merchandizing

6.6 Others



7 Market Breakup by Component

7.1 Component

7.2 Services



8 Market Breakup by Deployment Mode

8.1 On-premises

8.2 Cloud-based



9 Market Breakup by End User

9.1 Small and Medium Enterprises

9.2 Large Enterprises



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players



1010data Inc. (Advance Publications Inc.)

Adobe Inc.

Altair Engineering Inc.

Flir Systems Inc.

Fujitsu Limited

International Business Machines Corporation

Information Builders Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Microstrategy Incorporated

Oracle Corporation

Qlik Technologies Inc. (Thoma Bravo LLC)

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

Tableau Software LLC (Salesforce.com Inc.)

Tibco Software Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1xdz08

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900