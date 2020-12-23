Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL International A/S
Release no. 68 – 2020
to Nasdaq Copenhagen
23 December 2020
ROCKWOOL International A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
As mentioned in announcement no. 2/2020, ROCKWOOL International A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 6 February 2020 until 5 February 2021. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of EUR 64 million under the programme.
The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.
The following transactions have been executed during the period 16 – 22 December 2020:
|Date
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price
A shares (DKK)
|Aggregate amount,
A shares (DKK)
|[Accumulated, last announcement]
|18,512
|26,405,350
|16 December 2020
|17 December 2020
|18 December 2020
|21 December 2020
|22 December 2020
|Accumulated under the programme (A shares)
|18,512
|26,405,350
|Date
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price
B shares (DKK)
|Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
|[Accumulated, last announcement]
|265,615
|420,471,239
|16 December 2020
|400
|2,114.59
|845,836
|17 December 2020
|400
|2,067.05
|826,820
|18 December 2020
|400
|2,213.46
|885,384
|21 December 2020
|500
|2,216.40
|1,108,200
|22 December 2020
|500
|2,290.14
|1,145,070
|Accumulated under the programme (B shares)
|267,815
|425,282,549
In addition, the Company has in accordance with announcement no. 48/2020 completed the purchase of 57,557 A Shares for a total of EUR 16 million from the ROCKWOOL Foundation.
With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL International A/S owns 76,069 A shares and 326,143 B shares corresponding to 1.83 percent of the Company’s total share capital.
An overview showing the transaction data for the period 16 – 22 December 2020 is enclosed.
Further information:
Thomas Harder
Director, Group Treasury & Investor Relations
ROCKWOOL International A/S
+45 46 55 86 77
Attachments
Rockwool International A/S
Hedehusene, DENMARK
SE-2020-68_Transactions A and B sharesFILE URL | Copy the link below
Rockwool International A/S LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: