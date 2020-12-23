Dublin, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cannabis Global Market Insights 2020, Analysis and Forecast to 2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Technology, Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report describes the global market size of Cannabis from 2015 to 2019 and its CAGR from 2015 to 2019, and also forecasts its market size to the end of 2025 and its CAGR from 2020 to 2025. For the geography segment, regional supply, demand, major players, price is presented from 2015 to 2025.



The key countries for each region are also included such as the United States, China, Japan, India, Korea, ASEAN, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, CIS, and Brazil etc.



For the competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Cannabis as well as some small players.



The information for each competitor includes:

Company Profile

Main Business Information

SWOT Analysis

Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

Market Share

Applications Segment:

Health & wellness

Medical

Companies Covered:

Curaleaf Holdings

Harvest Health & Recreation

iAnthus Capital Holdings

Green Thumb Industries

Cresco Labs

Acreage Holdings

Scope



Base Year: 2020

2020 Historical Data: from 2015 to 2019

from 2015 to 2019 Forecast Data: from 2021 to 2025

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary



Chapter 2 Abbreviation and Acronyms



Chapter 3 Preface

3.1 Research Scope

3.2 Research Sources

3.2.1 Data Sources

3.2.2 Assumptions

3.3 Research Method



Chapter 4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Classification/Types

4.3 Application/End-users



Chapter 5 Market Trend Analysis

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Drivers

5.3 Restraints

5.4 Opportunities

5.5 Threats



Chapter 6 Industry Chain Analysis

6.1 Upstream/Suppliers Analysis

6.2 Cannabis Analysis

6.2.1 Technology Analysis

6.2.2 Cost Analysis

6.2.3 Market Channel Analysis

6.3 Downstream Buyers/End-users



Chapter 7 Latest Market Dynamics

7.1 Latest News

7.2 Merger and Acquisition

7.3 Planned/Future Project

7.4 Policy Dynamics



Chapter 8 Trading Analysis

8.1 Export of Cannabis by Region

8.2 Import of Cannabis by Region

8.3 Balance of Trade



Chapter 9 Historical and Forecast Cannabis Market in North America (2015-2025)

9.1 Cannabis Market Size

9.2 Cannabis Demand by End Use

9.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

9.4 Type Segmentation and Price

9.5 Key Countries Analysis

9.5.1 US

9.5.2 Canada

9.5.3 Mexico



Chapter 10 Historical and Forecast Cannabis Market in South America (2015-2025)

10.1 Cannabis Market Size

10.2 Cannabis Demand by End Use

10.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

10.4 Type Segmentation and Price

10.5 Key Countries Analysis

10.5.1 Brazil

10.5.2 Argentina

10.5.3 Chile

10.5.4 Peru



Chapter 11 Historical and Forecast Cannabis Market in Asia & Pacific (2015-2025)

11.1 Cannabis Market Size

11.2 Cannabis Demand by End Use

11.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

11.4 Type Segmentation and Price

11.5 Key Countries Analysis

11.5.1 China

11.5.2 India

11.5.3 Japan

11.5.4 South Korea

11.5.5 Asean

11.5.6 Australia



Chapter 12 Historical and Forecast Cannabis Market in Europe (2015-2025)

12.1 Cannabis Market Size

12.2 Cannabis Demand by End Use

12.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

12.4 Type Segmentation and Price

12.5 Key Countries Analysis

12.5.1 Germany

12.5.2 France

12.5.3 UK

12.5.4 Italy

12.5.5 Spain

12.5.6 Belgium

12.5.7 Netherlands

12.5.8 Austria

12.5.9 Poland

12.5.10 Russia



Chapter 13 Historical and Forecast Cannabis Market in MEA (2015-2025)

13.1 Cannabis Market Size

13.2 Cannabis Demand by End Use

13.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

13.4 Type Segmentation and Price

13.5 Key Countries Analysis

13.5.1 Egypt

13.5.2 Israel

13.5.3 South Africa

13.5.4 Gcc

13.5.5 Turkey



Chapter 14 Summary for Global Cannabis Market (2015-2020)

14.1 Cannabis Market Size

14.2 Cannabis Demand by End Use

14.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

14.4 Type Segmentation and Price



Chapter 15 Global Cannabis Market Forecast (2020-2025)

15.1 Cannabis Market Size Forecast

15.2 Cannabis Demand Forecast

15.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

15.4 Type Segmentation and Price Forecast



Chapter 16 Analysis of Global Key Vendors



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/658pec

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

