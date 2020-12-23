Dublin, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Critical Illness - United Kingdom (UK) Protection Insurance 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides an in-depth assessment of the standalone critical illness market, looking at current and historical market sizes with regards to changes in contracts and premiums.
New business premiums in the UK's standalone critical illness market increased to UKP21.5m in 2019. Despite the strong growth, critical illness cover continues to represent a small proportion of the protection market. Advised sales are more common than non-advised sales. Together, the advice and restricted advice channels accounted for 83.1% of all standalone critical illness policies sold in 2019. The outbreak of COVID-19 has prompted insurers to tighten their underwriting guidelines, particularly with customer groups who are more vulnerable to the effects of the disease. Meanwhile, delays in onboarding new customers have been commonplace. This will lead the market to temporarily contract before returning to growth. The standalone critical illness market is forecast to reach 26.7m by 2024.
The report examines how critical illness products are distributed and highlights key changes in the competitive landscape, as well as the proposition of the key market players. It provides five-year forecasts of contracts and premiums to 2024 and discusses how the market, distribution, and products offered are likely to change in the future, as well as the reasons for these changes.
Scope
Key Topics Covered:
1. Background: The Protection Market
2. The Critical Illness Insurance Market
3. Market Drivers
4. Product Launches & Innovation
5. Competitive Landscape
6. Forecasts
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oyrkrv
