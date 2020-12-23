ROBIT PLC MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 23 DECEMBER AT 12.00 P.M.



Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Leskelä, Anne

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Robit Oyj

LEI: 743700NRL9EH2FLPH480

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700NRL9EH2FLPH480_20201223095625_4

Transaction date: 2020-12-22

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000150016

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 3,226 Unit price: 3.72 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 3,226 Volume weighted average price: 3.72 EUR

