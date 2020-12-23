Dublin, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market 2020-2030 by Product (Integrated, Semi-Continuous, Controls & Software), Application (End Product, API), End User, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



North America pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing market is expected to grow by 9.5% annually in the forecast period and reach $851.9 million by 2030 driven by advantages offered by continuous manufacturing process such as cost saving and improved productivity.



Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2015-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year.



The trend and outlook of North America market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify North America pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product, Application, End User, and Country.



Detailed analysis and 2019-2030 annual revenue are available for each key national market. The breakdown of key national markets by Product, Technology, and End User over the forecast years are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in North America pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through a Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.



Key Players



ACG Group

Alexanderwerk

Baker Perkins Ltd.

Coperion GmbH

Fette Compacting

Freund-vector Corporation

GEA Group AG

Gebruder Lodige Maschinenbau GmbH

Gericke AG

Glatt GmbH

Hosokawa Micron Corporation

Korsch AG

Leistritz AG

Munson Machinery Company, Inc.

Powrex Corp

Scott Equipment Company

Sturtevant, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary



2 Market Overview and Dynamics

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy

2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of North America Market by Product

3.1 Market Overview by Product

3.2 Integrated Continuous Systems

3.3 Semi-Continuous Systems

3.3.1 Continuous Granulators

3.3.2 Continuous Blenders

3.3.3 Continuous Compressors

3.3.4 Continuous Coaters

3.3.5 Continuous Dryers

3.3.6 Other Semi-Continuous Systems

3.4 Controls & Software



4 Segmentation of North America Market by Application

4.1 Market Overview by Application

4.2 End Product Manufacturing

4.2.1 Solid Dosage Manufacturing

4.2.2 Liquid Dosage Manufacturing

4.3 API Manufacturing



5 Segmentation of North America Market by End User

5.1 Market Overview by End User

5.2 Pharmaceutical Companies

5.3 Contract Manufacturing Organizations

5.4 Research Organizations and Institutes

5.5 Other End Users



6 North America Market 2019-2030 by Country

6.1 Overview of North America Market

6.2 U.S.

6.3 Canada

6.4 Mexico



7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Overview of Key Vendors

7.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A

7.3 Company Profiles

8 Investing in North America Market: Risk Assessment and Management

8.1 Risk Evaluation of North America Market

8.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)



