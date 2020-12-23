Dublin, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Turkey Automotive Plastic Compounding Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (ABS, PP, PU, PVC, PE, PC, PA, TPE), by Application (Interior Components, Exterior Fascia), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Turkey automotive plastic compounding market size is anticipated to reach USD 421.3 million by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2020 to 2027.
According to ODD, Automotive Distributors' Association, sales of light commercial vehicles and passenger cars jumped by 60% year-on-year in July 2020 owing to the support of marketing campaigns and easing of lockdown measures. The demand for automotive vehicles in the country is expected to steadily rise, which, in turn, is projected to fuel the market growth in Turkey.
Rising environmental awareness among the consumers and stringent regulations regarding pollution control have compelled automotive original component manufacturers to control automotive emissions by utilizing innovative lightweight materials. Car weight reduction is one surefire method of achieving carbon emission savings as weight reduction drastically boosts fuel efficiency and eliminates pollution to a large extent. Thus, plastic compounds of various chemistries are being utilized in several automotive interior and exterior components to ensure lower carbon emission levels.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the decline in demand was observed in the manufacturing sector of Turkey in the mid-March of 2020. The country's automotive exports decreased by 30%. Similarly, the demand for plastic compounding decreased. Automotive companies in Turkey suspended their production activities.
The demand for automotive vehicles declined as consumers were concerned about meeting their basic needs during the crisis. As the main markets for the Turkish automotive industry are European countries and about 75% of automotive production is sold in the European market, the production of automotive plastics and OEMs was negatively impacted by the decreasing domestic and foreign demand.
Turkey Automotive Plastic Compounding Market Report Highlights
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1 Market Segmentation
3.2 Market Lineage Outlook
3.2.1 Plastic compounding Market Outlook
3.3 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping
3.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.4.1 Raw Material Trends
3.4.2 Manufacturing Trends
3.5 Effect of Turkey automotive plastic compounding in polymers
3.6 COVID-19 Impact on the Turkey Automotive Plastic Compounding Market
3.6.1 Pre-COVID-19 Impact
3.6.2 During COVID-19 Impact
3.6.3 Post COVID-19 Impact
3.7 Production Technology Overview
3.7.1 BATCH MIXING
3.7.2 CONTINUOUS MIXING
3.8 Regulatory Framework
3.9 Market Dynamics
3.9.1 Market Driver Analysis
3.9.1.1 Rising Demand for lightweight automobiles to lower carbon emissions
3.9.1.2 Recovery of Plastic Sector
3.9.2 Market restraint Analysis
3.9.2.1 Volatile Crude Oil prices
3.10 Business Environment Analysis: Plastic Compounding Market
3.11 PESTEL analysis
3.12 Profit Margin Analysis
3.13 Average Selling Price of Major Automotive Plastic Compounds
Chapter 4 Turkey Automotive Plastic Compounding Market: Product Estimates & Analysis
4.1 Turkey automotive plastic compounding market: Product movement analysis
4.2 Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS)
4.2.1 Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) Automotive Plastic Compounding market estimates and forecasts, 2016-2027 (Kilotons) (USD Million)
4.3 Polypropylene (PP)
4.4 Polyurethane (PU)
4.5 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
4.6 Polyethylene (PE)
4.7 Polycarbonate (PC)
4.8 Polyamide (PA)
4.9 Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE)
4.10 Others
Chapter 5 Turkey Automotive Plastic Compounding Market: Application Estimates & Analysis
5.1 Turkey automotive plastic compounding market: Application movement analysis
5.2 Instrument Panels
5.2.1 Turkey Automotive Plastic Compounding market estimates and forecasts, in Instrument Panels, 2016-2027 (Kilotons) (USD Million)
5.3 Powertrain
5.4 Door Systems
5.5 Interior Components
5.6 Exterior Fascia
5.7 Under the hood components
5.8 Others
Chapter 6 Competitive Landscape
6.1 Key global players, recent developments, & their impact on the industry
6.2 Vendor Landscape
6.2.1 LIST OF KEY DISTRIBUTORS & CHANNEL PARTNERS
6.2.2 List of Potential Customers
6.3 Public Companies
6.3.1 Competitive Dashboard Analysis
6.4 Heat Map Analysis of Companies
6.5 Private Companies
6.5.1 List of Key Emerging Companies/Technology Disruptors/Innovators
6.5.2 Geographical Presence
6.6 SWOT Analysis of Major Companies
6.7 Geographical Mapping of Market Ecosystem
Chapter 7 Company Profiles
