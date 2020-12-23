The Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders of Nordic Fibreboard AS (registry code 11421437, address 48 Suur-Jõe, Pärnu 80042) was held on Wednesday, 23.12.2020, starting at 09:00 and ending at 09:30 at Anne Kaldvee notary office, Uus tn 1, Pärnu.
The shares of the shareholders who attended the Extraordinary General Meeting represented 2 702 192 votes, constituting 60,07 % of the total votes granted with shares. Therefore, the Annual General Meeting was competent to pass resolutions regarding the items on the agenda.
Resolutions of the general meeting:
The Supervisory Board proposed to recall Jan Peter Ingman from the Supervisory Board of Nordic Fibeboard AS.
The number of votes in favor of the resolution was 2 702 192, which is 100,00% of registered votes.
The minutes of the meeting are published on the company's website https://group.nordicfibreboard.com/en/investor/erakorraline-kooseolek.
Torfinn Losvik
CEO & Chairman of the Management Board
Phone: + 372 56 99 09 88
E-mail: torfinn.losvik@nordicfibreboard.com
Nordic Fibreboard AS
Pärnu, ESTONIA
