The Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders of Nordic Fibreboard AS (registry code 11421437, address 48 Suur-Jõe, Pärnu 80042) was held on Wednesday, 23.12.2020, starting at 09:00 and ending at 09:30 at Anne Kaldvee notary office, Uus tn 1, Pärnu.

The shares of the shareholders who attended the Extraordinary General Meeting represented 2 702 192 votes, constituting 60,07 % of the total votes granted with shares. Therefore, the Annual General Meeting was competent to pass resolutions regarding the items on the agenda.

Resolutions of the general meeting:

Changes in the Supervisory Board of Nordic Fibreboard AS

The Supervisory Board proposed to recall Jan Peter Ingman from the Supervisory Board of Nordic Fibeboard AS.

The number of votes in favor of the resolution was 2 702 192, which is 100,00% of registered votes.

The minutes of the meeting are published on the company's website https://group.nordicfibreboard.com/en/investor/erakorraline-kooseolek .