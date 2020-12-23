Dublin, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Eco Fiber Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Organic, Manmade/Regenerated), by Application (Textile/Apparel, Industrial, Medical), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global eco fiber market size is expected to reach USD 58.29 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2020 to 2027.
Rising concerns regarding the harmful environmental impacts of using synthetic fibers have been contributing to the increased demand for organic eco fiber.
The use of chemicals and polymers in the manufacturing of synthetic fabrics is projected to limit its demand in textiles. Rising awareness regarding sustainable textile production to meet the environmental and social aspects, such as lowering pollution, is projected to fuel the demand for eco fiber across the globe over the forecast period.
The textile industry is the major consumer of eco fibers. Fashion is expected to remain one of the most lucrative application segments. In addition, the emergence of e-commerce portals as shopping portals on account of providing favorable discount packages and free delivery services is expected to increase the consumption of apparel, thereby driving the market.
Increasing environmental concerns, coupled with volatile prices associated with conventional fabrics, have spurred the adoption of eco fibers in the global market. Favorable regulations on manufacturing bio-based products, coupled with stringent environmental sanctions on synthetic polymers, are also expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market.
Eco Fiber Market Report Highlights
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Outlook
2.2. Segmental Outlook
2.3. Competitive Insights
Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, and Scope
3.1. Eco Fiber Market - Market Outlook
3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.2.1. Raw Material Trends
3.2.2. Procurement Best Practices
3.2.3. Sales Channel Analysis
3.2.4. Manufacturing Trends
3.3. Regulatory Framework
3.4. Technology Framework
3.5. Eco Fiber Market - Market Dynamics
3.5.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.5.2. Market Restraint Analysis
3.6. Key Opportunities Prioritized
3.7. Business Environmental Tools Analysis: Eco Fiber Market
3.7.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.7.2. PESTLE Analysis
Chapter 4. Eco Fiber Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Eco Fiber Market: Product Movement Analysis, 2019 & 2027
4.2. Organic
4.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (Kilotons) (USD Million)
4.3. Regenerated
4.4. Recycled
4.5. Natural
Chapter 5. Eco Fiber Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Eco Fiber Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2019 & 2027
5.2. Textile/Apparel
5.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (Kilotons) (USD Million)
5.3. Industrial
5.4. Medical
5.5. Household & Furnishing
5.6. Others
Chapter 6. Eco Fiber Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape
7.1. Key Global Players, Their Initiatives, & Its Impact on the Industry
7.2. Participation Categorization
7.3. Public Company
7.3.1. Company Market Position Analysis
7.3.2. Company Market Share Analysis
7.3.3. SWOT Analysis
7.4. List of Potential End users
7.5. Competitive Environment
Chapter 8. Company Profiles
