Dublin, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Eco Fiber Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Organic, Manmade/Regenerated), by Application (Textile/Apparel, Industrial, Medical), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global eco fiber market size is expected to reach USD 58.29 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2020 to 2027.



Rising concerns regarding the harmful environmental impacts of using synthetic fibers have been contributing to the increased demand for organic eco fiber.



The use of chemicals and polymers in the manufacturing of synthetic fabrics is projected to limit its demand in textiles. Rising awareness regarding sustainable textile production to meet the environmental and social aspects, such as lowering pollution, is projected to fuel the demand for eco fiber across the globe over the forecast period.



The textile industry is the major consumer of eco fibers. Fashion is expected to remain one of the most lucrative application segments. In addition, the emergence of e-commerce portals as shopping portals on account of providing favorable discount packages and free delivery services is expected to increase the consumption of apparel, thereby driving the market.



Increasing environmental concerns, coupled with volatile prices associated with conventional fabrics, have spurred the adoption of eco fibers in the global market. Favorable regulations on manufacturing bio-based products, coupled with stringent environmental sanctions on synthetic polymers, are also expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market.



Eco Fiber Market Report Highlights

The manmade or regenerated product segment led the market and accounted for 57.08% share of the total revenue in 2019. Rapidly growing medical textile industry in India and China is expected to create ample growth opportunities, thereby benefiting the segment growth

The textiles/apparel application segment led the market and accounted for a 46.88% share in 2019. Increasing use of luxury and trending fashionable clothes, especially among youth and adult populace, is anticipated to fuel the segment growth

Asia Pacific dominated the market in 2019 owing to the growing demand for apparels and sustainable textiles in the economies, including India, China, Indonesia, and South Korea

China accounted for the largest revenue share in the Asia Pacific market on account of the initiatives undertaken by the government for the textile industry

North America is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2020 to 2027 owing to rising demand for eco fibers in the end-use industries. such as textiles, industrial, medical textiles, packaging, and household.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segmental Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, and Scope

3.1. Eco Fiber Market - Market Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.2.1. Raw Material Trends

3.2.2. Procurement Best Practices

3.2.3. Sales Channel Analysis

3.2.4. Manufacturing Trends

3.3. Regulatory Framework

3.4. Technology Framework

3.5. Eco Fiber Market - Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.5.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.6. Key Opportunities Prioritized

3.7. Business Environmental Tools Analysis: Eco Fiber Market

3.7.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.7.2. PESTLE Analysis



Chapter 4. Eco Fiber Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Eco Fiber Market: Product Movement Analysis, 2019 & 2027

4.2. Organic

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

4.3. Regenerated

4.4. Recycled

4.5. Natural



Chapter 5. Eco Fiber Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Eco Fiber Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2019 & 2027

5.2. Textile/Apparel

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

5.3. Industrial

5.4. Medical

5.5. Household & Furnishing

5.6. Others



Chapter 6. Eco Fiber Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Key Global Players, Their Initiatives, & Its Impact on the Industry

7.2. Participation Categorization

7.3. Public Company

7.3.1. Company Market Position Analysis

7.3.2. Company Market Share Analysis

7.3.3. SWOT Analysis

7.4. List of Potential End users

7.5. Competitive Environment



Chapter 8. Company Profiles



Lenzing AG

US Fibers

Ployfibre industries

Grasim Industries Ltd.

Wellman Advanced Materials

Shanghai Tenbro Bamboo Textile Co. Ltd.

China Bambro Textile (Group) Co., Ltd.

Pilipinas Ecofiber Corporation

Teijin Limited

David C. Poole Company, Inc.

Foss Performance Materials

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uie14i

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900