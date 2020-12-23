Dublin, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Permanent Magnets Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Material (Ferrite, NdFeB, Alnico, SmCo), by Application (Medical, Consumer Goods & Electronics), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global permanent magnets market size is anticipated to reach USD 32.86 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2020 to 2027.



Growing demand for permanent magnets from the consumer goods and electronics sector for applications such as smartphones, laptops, and air conditioners is anticipated to augment the market growth.



Permanent magnets have the ability to generate a magnetic field by the internal structure of the material itself. They possess high coercivity that allows them to resist demagnetization. The market has been categorized based on material into ferrite, NdFeB, Alnico, and SmCo, in which ferrite accounted for the largest volume share in 2019 owing to its low cost, properties, and abundant availability of iron ore.



NdFeB is known to be the strongest of all the above-mentioned magnets as it offers high energy product in a compact size with high magnetic remanence and coercivity than others. It is a widely used rare earth magnet for commercial, industrial, and technical applications. It is due to its application that large and heavy substances can now be made in reduced size, leading to cost savings. For instance, it is extensively used in smartphones, along with accessories, such as earphones and wall chargers.



The rise in disposable income and improvement in the standard of living has augmented the demand for consumer electronics, especially in developing economies. However, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic restricted the manufacturing operations, along with income levels, as lay-off and salary deductions were witnessed across various sectors. For instance, smartphone production in India is expected to decline by 40% in the first half of 2020. As a result, the market growth is anticipated to remain sluggish during 2020.



The pandemic caused various projects in the automotive and renewable energy sectors to delay that led to a decline in the demand for permanent magnets. However, the medical industry witnessed substantial growth. The rapidly rising number of coronavirus patients across the globe augmented the production of ventilators, which led to the high consumption of permanent magnets.



Asia Pacific emerged as the largest regional market in 2019. This is attributed to the rapid growth of the industries. For instance, the region is expected to witness significant investments in the renewable energy sector. Countries such as China, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Vietnam, and India are anticipated to observe growth in the offshore wind energy sector, which is a positive sign for the market. For example, India has announced a target to have 5 GW installed capacity by 2022. An increase in the installed capacity in the region is expected to boost the demand for permanent magnets in the coming years.



The competitive scenario is intense in the market with the presence of various types of magnets catering to similar applications. As a result, market players are engaged in gaining a competitive edge in the industry through means of new plants and acquisitions. For instance, IREL (India) Limited is expected to set up a plant for producing rare earth permanent magnets based on Indigenous Technology in Visakhapatnam.



Permanent Magnets Market Report Highlights

Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the fastest growth rate in terms of volume across the forecast period, on account of increasing production activities in the medical equipment and electronics sectors in countries like China and India

By material, NdFeB held the largest revenue share of more than 66.0% in 2019 owing to its characteristics and high cost

The automotive application segment is anticipated to register a CAGR of 2.3% in terms of volume during the forecast period, on account of increasing emphasis on electric vehicle manufacturing, which is propelling the demand for electric motors

The medical application segment is expected to register the fastest growth rate of 6.8% in terms of volume over the forecast period, owing to the sudden surge in demand for medical equipment during the COVID-19 outbreak

The consumer goods and electronics application segment accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 26.0% in 2019 owing to the increasing adoption of permanent magnets in various appliances and electronic products.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Permanent Magnets Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market lineage outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.2. Penetration & growth prospect mapping

3.3. Value chain analysis

3.3.1. Raw material trends

3.3.1.1. Iron ore

3.3.1.2. Aluminum

3.3.1.3. Neodymium

3.3.1.4. Dysprosium

3.3.1.5. Samarium

3.3.2. Procurement best practices

3.3.3. Manufacturing trends & technology overview

3.3.3.1. Powder metallurgy

3.3.3.1.1. Transverse pressing

3.3.3.1.2. Isostatic pressing

3.4. Regulatory framework

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Market drivers

3.5.2. Market restraint

3.5.3. Industry challenges - Impact of covid-19

3.6. Business environment analysis tools - Permanent Magnets Market

3.6.1. Porter's analysis

3.6.2. PESTEL analysis



Chapter 4 Permanent Magnets Market: Material Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Material movement analysis & market share, 2019 & 2027

4.2. Ferrite

4.3. Neodymium iron boron

4.4. Aluminum nickel cobalt

4.5. Samarium cobalt



Chapter 5 Permanent Magnets Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Application movement analysis & market share, 2019 & 2027

5.2. Automotive

5.3. Consumer goods & electronics

5.4. Industrial

5.5. Aerospace & defense

5.6. Energy

5.7. Medical

5.8. Others



Chapter 6 Permanent Magnets Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Regional snapshot

6.2. Regional movement analysis & market share, 2019 & 2027



Chapter 7 Permanent Magnets Market: Competitive Analysis

7.1. Recent developments & impact analysis, by key market participants

7.2. Company categorization

7.3. Vendor landscape

7.4. SWOT analysis



Chapter 8 Permanent Magnets Market: Company Profiles

8.1 Company overview

8.2 Product benchmarking

8.3 Strategic initiatives

Adams Magnetic Products Co.

Earth-Panda Advance Magnetic Material Co., Ltd.

Arnold Magnetic Technologies

Daido Steel Co., Ltd.

Eclipse Magnetics Ltd.

Electron Energy Corporation

Goudsmit Magnetics Group

Hangzhou Permanent Magnet Group

Hitachi Metals Ltd.

Magnequench International, LLC

Ningbo Yunsheng Co., Ltd.

Ninggang Permanent Magnetic Materials Co., Ltd.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

TDK Corporation

Thomas & Skinner, Inc.

Vacuumschmelze GmbH & Co. Kg

Ugimag Korea Co., Ltd.

SsangYong Materials Corp.

Pacific Metals Co., Ltd.

