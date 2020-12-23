ROBIT PLC MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 23 DECEMBER 2020 AT 12.30 P.M.



ROBIT PLC: MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Halonen, Arto

Position: Chief Financial Officer

Issuer: Robit Oyj

LEI: 743700NRL9EH2FLPH480

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700NRL9EH2FLPH480_20201223100311_3

Transaction date: 2020-12-22

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000150016

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 8,710 Unit price: 3.72 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 8,710 Volume weighted average price: 3.72 EUR

Further information:

Tommi Lehtonen, CEO

+358 40 7249143

tommi.lehtonen@robitgroup.com

