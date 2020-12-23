Dublin, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Platelet Rich Plasma Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Pure PRP, Leukocyte Rich PRP), by Application (Sports Medicine, Orthopedics), by End Use, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. platelet rich plasma market size is estimated to generate USD 364.6 million by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 10.3%



Platelet-rich plasma (PRP) has gained significant popularity in the field of orthopedics, neurosurgery, ophthalmology, and cosmetic surgery as it integrates modern technology with the body's capability to accelerate healing. A rise in the incidence of musculoskeletal disorders, orthopedic disorders, and sports injuries has encouraged clinicians to embrace minimally invasive platelet rich plasma therapy with less risk of therapy-associated adverse effects, which propels the market growth.



As per the International Osteoporosis Foundation, around 52.0 million people suffered from osteoporosis or low bone mass in 2010 and are expected to reach 61.0 million by 2020 in the U.S. Besides, platelet rich plasma injections have been highlighted in numerous medical journals as a promising technique to heal damaged tissues. The studies have reported improved function and lesser pain after receiving these therapies than traditional standard care, thus driving its adoption rate.



Platelet rich plasma-based therapies continue to evolve as a popular treatment in the dermatology field. It is increasingly being preferred for skin rejuvenation, hair restoration, dermal augmentation, acne scars, and striae distensae. Moreover, the combination of platelet rich plasma with laser therapies, dermal fillers, micro-needling, and autologous fat grafting generates synergistic effects that lead to optimized aesthetic outcomes. The confluence of these factors boosts the penetration of these therapies in dermatology applications.



The emergence of platelet rich plasma products for point-of-care settings is another factor fostering market progression. Several POC systems are available in the market place that is specifically engineered and validated to deliver fast POC treatments within a few minutes. HEALEON HD PRP from HEALEON MEDICAL, INC, is one such FDA-approved Class II medical device that is designed for autologous platelet rich plasma preparation at the patient's POC settings.



U.S. Platelet Rich Plasma Market Report Highlights

The leukocyte-rich platelet rich plasma segment is expected to witness a significant increase in the commercial pool and number of experimental studies expanding its applications across orthopedic, general surgery, and sports medicine

Numerous advancements in leukocyte PRP market space by manufacturers, mainly in protocol automation to maximize the standardization of plasma preparations are driving the segment

The cosmetic surgery and dermatology application segment is expected to foresee the highest growth rate during the overcast period

This is due to a rapid increase in preference among the consumers as injections based on this therapy help to achieve fuller facial features without opting for commercial fillers

Platelet rich plasma systems are estimated to witness the fastest growth rate throughout the forecast period in the sports medicine application

The advent of novel separation systems by key manufacturers that are specific to platelet rich plasma applications as well as functions vertically and are applicable across autologous cellular therapies boost the growth of these systems

Numerous medical visits, high burden of orthopedic disorders particularly in geriatric population, and widespread application of this therapy for musculoskeletal injuries result in the dominant share of hospitals in 2019

More than 300,000 old aged people, over 65 years, are hospitalized for hip fractures every year in the U.S.

This high hospitalization rate surges the incorporation of platelet rich plasma as an adjunctive use in hip surgeries in hospital settings

Key manufacturers are implementing business strategies such as broadening of product portfolio, widening of distribution network, and collaborations and mergers to reinforce their significant share in the market.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 The U.S. Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) Market: Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 The U.S. Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) Market: Executive Summary



Chapter 3 The U.S. Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) Market: Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Segmentation

3.2 Parent Market Lineage

3.3 Market Dynamics

3.3.1 Market drivers analysis

3.3.1.1 Rise in the incidence of orthopedic disorders and sports injuries

3.3.1.2 Increasing number of cosmetic surgery procedures

3.3.1.3 Extending medical applications of platelet rich plasma

3.3.2 Market restraint analysis

3.3.2.1 High costs associated with PRP products

3.4 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping, by Application, 2019



Chapter 4 The U.S. Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) Market: Business Environment Analysis

4.1 SWOT Analysis; by Factor (Political & Legal, Economic and Technological)

4.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Chapter 5 The U.S. Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) Market: Type Business Analysis

5.1 The U.S. Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) Market: Type Movement Analysis

5.2 Pure PRP

5.2.1 The U.S. pure PRP market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

5.3 Leukocyte Rich PRP

5.4 Others



Chapter 6 The U.S. Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) Market: Application Business Analysis

6.1 Orthopedics

6.1.1 The U.S. platelet rich plasma (PRP) market estimates and forecast for orthopedics, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

6.2 Sports Medicine

6.2.2 PRP injections

6.2.3 PRP kits

6.2.4 PRP systems

6.3 Cosmetic Surgery and DermatologyMillion)

6.4 Ophthalmic Surgery

6.5 Neurosurgery

6.6 General Surgery

6.7 Others



Chapter 7 U.S. Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) Market: End-Use Business Analysis

7.1 The U.S. Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) Market: End-use Movement Analysis

7.2 Hospitals

7.3 Clinics

7.4 Others



Chapter 8 The U.S. Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) Market: Company Profile

8.1 Strategy Framework

8.2 Market Participation Categorization

8.3 Company Profiles



Johnson & Johnson

Arthrex, Inc.

EmCyte Corporation

DR. PRP America, LLC

Juventix

Terumo Corporation

Zimmer Biomet

Stryker

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/djs7ku

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900