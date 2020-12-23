Dublin, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the recyclable packaging industry "Mars Food and Amcor to Launch Recyclable Microwaveable Rice Pouch"



Mars Food has announced that it will begin to use recyclable monolayer polypropylene plastic in its microwavable rice pouches for brands such as Ben's Original and Seeds of Change. The project is the result of a three year partnership with Amcor to develop sustainable packaging alternatives and moves both companies closer to their goal of achieving 100% recyclable or reusable packaging by 2025. According to the companies, the launch will bring to the market the industry's first food safe mono material microwavable rice pouch.



The new pouches will use Amcor's breakthrough AmLite HeatFlex Recyclable monolayer polypropylene material which will allow Mars Food to retain the shape, shelf life, safety standards and functionality of its traditional packaging while ensuring that pouches can be mechanically and chemically recycled where infrastructure exists. The recyclable pouches will launch in selected European markets by the middle of 2021. Mars Food will aim to further scale the technology across its portfolio by the end of 2021.



