Global All-Wheel Drive (AWD) Vehicle market accounted for $405.04 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $695.93 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.



The increase in demand for high performance, fuel-efficient vehicles due to the enactment of emission regulation is the major factor fueling market growth. However, the high cost of vehicles is hampering the market growth.



An all-wheel drive vehicle (AWD) vehicle is one with a powertrain proficient of giving power to all its wheels, whether whole-time or on-demand. The mainly general forms of all-wheel drive are: four-wheel drive (4x4) reflecting two axles with both wheels on each able of being powered.



Based on the technology, the four wheel drive (4WD) segment is likely to have a huge demand due to it is generally used on large SUV Four-Wheel Drive (4x4) vehicles designed to use the extra traction of 4WD in off road conditions. These vehicles are predominately truck based platforms with large wheels and off road tyres that shared with a manually selected and a locked 4WD driveline facilitates the vehicle to venture off-road and negotiate very difficult terrain.



By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to a rise in the production and sale of vehicles in the U.S. and Canada. An increased command for electric vehicles across North America is anticipated to increase the all-wheel drive (AWD) vehicle market in the region.



