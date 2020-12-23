Dublin, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wood Pellets - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to the report, the Global Wood Pellets market accounted for $8.88 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $21.21 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include growing consciousness regarding the use of renewable energy sources for space heating in residential and commercial heating, rising financial incentives by several federal agencies, numerous favourable government policies, and the low cost of raw materials for making wood pellets. However, the high cost of a wood pellet stove is likely to hamper the market.



Wood pellet is a solid fuel which is manufactured by densifying and crushing waste wood including industrial by products such as old paper, forestry wastes, and forestry residues. It is a renewable, clean-burning and cost-effective option for home heating. Apart from heating and power generation, these pellets are also used for the horse bedding purpose.



By end user, the thermal energy (heat generation) segment witnessed a steady growth in the past decade owing to the rising cost of alternative heating fuels. Wood pellets combined with the right type of heating devices such as pellet boilers and pellet stove inserts can transform more than 90% of the energy contained in the fuel into usable heat. Further, usage of wood pellets for heating purposes also has very less effect on the environment since wood absorbs the same amount of carbon dioxide as emitted during the combustion process.



On the basis of geography, the demand for wood pellets in Asia Pacific is expected to witness a significant growth during the forecast period, due to the favorable government policies in Japan, China, and South Korea regarding power generation and CHP. Demand for renewable energy in the region is on the rise as the governments are seeking alternatives to fossil fuels in order to reduce carbon footprint and to ensure long term energy security. China is expected to be one of the key markets for wood pellets in the coming years. Rapidly growing population, insatiable demand for energy, rising pollution levels are some of the key factors that are expected to augment demand for wood pellets in China in the coming years.



Some of the key players in Wood Pellets Market include Vermont Wood Pellet Co., Pinnacle Renewable Energy Group, The Westervelt Company, Allance Pellet Machinery, INGPELLET Pte. Ltd., Enviva Holdings, LP, Enito Singpellet Pte Ltd, Groupe Savoie Inc., Wood Pellet Energy (UK) LTD, Energex Ltd., Rentech, Inc., Drax Group plc, Andritz AG., Premium Pellet Ltd., I.C.S. (Lacroix) Lumber Inc., Georgia Biomass, LLC, German Pellets GmbH, and F.E. Wood & Sons.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Product Analysis

3.9 Emerging Markets

3.10 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Wood Pellets Market, By Feedstock Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Agricultural Residue and Waste

5.3 Forest & Wood Waste Resources

5.4 Other Feedstock Types

5.4.1 Food Waste

5.4.2 Virgin Lumber

5.4.3 Energy Crops



6 Global Wood Pellets Market, By Type



7 Global Wood Pellets Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Pellet Boilers

7.3 Pellet Stove Inserts

7.4 Free-standing Pellet Stoves



8 Global Wood Pellets Market, By Grade

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Standard

8.3 Premium

8.4 Utility



9 Global Wood Pellets Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Power Plants

9.3 Combined Heat and Power (CHP)/District Heating

9.4 Co-firing

9.5 Industrial Furnace

9.6 Power Generation

9.7 Animal Bedding

9.8 Thermal Energy (Heat Generation)

9.8.1 Residential Heating

9.8.2 Commercial Heating

9.9 Furniture

9.10 Civil Use

9.11 Feedstock (Biofuels)

9.12 Direct

9.13 Other End Users

9.13.1 Absorbent

9.13.2 Horse Bedding



10 Global Wood Pellets Market, By Product

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Black Pellet

10.3 White Pellet



11 Global Wood Pellets Market, By Sales Channel

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Aftermarket

11.3 Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider



12 Global Wood Pellets Market, By Geography

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.2.1 US

12.2.2 Canada

12.2.3 Mexico

12.3 Europe

12.3.1 Germany

12.3.2 UK

12.3.3 Italy

12.3.4 France

12.3.5 Spain

12.3.6 Rest of Europe

12.4 Asia Pacific

12.4.1 Japan

12.4.2 China

12.4.3 India

12.4.4 Australia

12.4.5 New Zealand

12.4.6 South Korea

12.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

12.5 South America

12.5.1 Argentina

12.5.2 Brazil

12.5.3 Chile

12.5.4 Rest of South America

12.6 Middle East & Africa

12.6.1 Saudi Arabia

12.6.2 UAE

12.6.3 Qatar

12.6.4 South Africa

12.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



13 Key Developments

13.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

13.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

13.3 New Product Launch

13.4 Expansions

13.5 Other Key Strategies



14 Company Profiling

14.1 Vermont Wood Pellet Co.

14.2 Pinnacle Renewable Energy Group

14.3 The Westervelt Company

14.4 Allance Pellet Machinery

14.5 INGPELLET Pte. Ltd.

14.6 Enviva Holdings, LP

14.7 Enito Singpellet Pte Ltd

14.8 Groupe Savoie Inc.

14.9 Wood Pellet Energy (UK) LTD

14.10 Energex Ltd.

14.11 Rentech, Inc.

14.12 Drax Group plc

14.13 Andritz AG .

14.14 Premium Pellet Ltd.

14.15 I.C.S. (Lacroix) Lumber Inc.

14.16 Georgia Biomass, LLC

14.17 German Pellets GmbH

14.18 F.E. Wood & Sons



