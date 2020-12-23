Dublin, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "E-Commerce Packaging - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global E-Commerce Packaging market accounted for $27.47 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $93.21 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period.



Focus on sustainable packaging results and growing consumer attention towards suitable shopping solutions are the major factors propelling market growth. However, the lack of growth in the underdeveloped economies is hampering market growth.



E-commerce packaging refers to pre-determined packaging defined by e-commerce organizations and warehousing storage companies. The E-commerce packaging method is used in transportation, storage, and protection of the contents of the package until it reaches the consumer from the supplier of the package. The products included in these packaging differ in size, shape, characteristics, and resistance depending upon the contents and demand of the product.



Based on the end user, the consumers electronics segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to these electronics are shaping consumers' lifestyle in terms of safety, communications, and entertainment. Moreover, the adoption of consumer electronics is getting the new high every month; resultant in a growing number of shipments year on year.



By geography, the Asia Pacific is likely to have a huge demand due to rising customer base in countries like India and China. Government initiatives supporting digitalization are frequently introducing people to online modes of commerce and pouring the command for e-commerce packaging solutions in the region.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global E-Commerce Packaging Market, By Material

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Corrugated Board

5.3 Glass

5.4 Paper & Paperboard

5.5 Plastic



6 Global E-Commerce Packaging Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Flexible Packaging

6.3 Air Pillows

6.4 Bubble wraps

6.5 Carded Packaging

6.6 Corrugated Boxes

6.7 Courier Bags

6.8 Labels

6.9 Loose Fill

6.10 Padded Mailers

6.11 Paper Fill

6.12 Poly Mailers

6.13 Polybags

6.14 Protective Packaging

6.15 Security Envelopes

6.16 Set-Up Boxes

6.17 Tapes



7 Global E-Commerce Packaging Market, By End User

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Chemical

7.3 Fashion

7.4 Food & Beverages

7.5 Healthcare

7.6 Personal Care Products

7.7 Retail

7.8 Transport

7.9 Cosmetic

7.10 Furniture

7.11 Automotive

7.12 Apparels and Accessories

7.13 Electronics and Electrical

7.14 Household

7.15 Pharmaceuticals

7.16 Home Furnishing

7.17 Auto Parts



8 Global E-Commerce Packaging Market, By Geography



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 Arihant packaging

10.2 Charapak

10.3 Commonwealth Packaging

10.4 DS Smith

10.5 Dynaflex

10.6 Fencor packaging

10.7 Georgia-Pacific

10.8 International Paper Company

10.9 Klabin

10.10 Lil Packaging

10.11 Linpac Packaging

10.12 Mondi Group

10.13 Nippon Paper Industries

10.14 Pioneer Packaging

10.15 Rengo

10.16 Sealed Air

10.17 Shorr packaging

10.18 Smart Karton

10.19 Smurfit Kappa Group

10.20 Total Pack

10.21 Zepo



