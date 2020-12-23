Dublin, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ceramic Wall Tiles - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Ceramic Wall Tiles market accounted for $74.16 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $138.28 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.

The increasing adoption of ceramic wall tiles as a low-cost substitute to the marble and other ordinary stone slabs is the major factor propelling the market growth. However, the lack of experienced labor and high installation costs are hampering the market growth.



Ceramic wall tiles are made from a mixture of clays and fired at high temperatures; tile is used for floors, wall coverings, countertops, showers, bath surrounds, and more. Tiles used on walls and counters are generally glazed.



Based on the dimensions, the 30 X 60 segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to this size is widely preferred in the residential application on account of its versatility and ability to be installed in a variety of layouts such as lines, staggered, combined, or modular.



By geography, Middle East & Africa is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the rising investment in developing commercial spaces including airports and corporate offices. The product demand in the region is primarily driven by Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, and Iran.



What the Report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019 2020, 2024, and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Ceramic Wall Tiles Market, By Dimensions

5.1 Introduction

5.2 20 X 20

5.3 30 X 30

5.4 30 X 60

5.5 60 X 120



6 Global Ceramic Wall Tiles Market, By Raw Material

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Bentonite

6.3 Feldspar

6.4 Kaolin

6.5 Silica Sand



7 Global Ceramic Wall Tiles Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Residential

7.2.1 New Residential

7.2.2 Residential Replacement

7.3 Commercial

7.3.1 Office

7.3.2 Hotels, Restaurants, Cafes (HORECA)

7.3.3 Healthcare



8 Global Ceramic Wall Tiles Market, By Geography



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 China Ceramics Co., Ltd.

10.2 Kajaria Ceramics Limited

10.3 Mohawk Industries, Inc.

10.4 Panariagroup Industrie Ceramiche S.p.A.

10.5 Porcelanosa Grupo A.I.E.

10.6 Johnson Tiles

10.7 Cersanit

10.8 Guocera Holdings Sdn Bhd

10.9 Casa Ceramica

10.10 White Horse Ceramic Industries Sdn Bhd

10.11 Somany Ceramics

10.12 Ceramica Saloni

10.13 RAK Ceramics

10.14 Crossville Inc

10.15 Ceramiche Atlas Concorde S.p.A.



