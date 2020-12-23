Dublin, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Core Materials - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Core Materials market accounted for $1.07 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $3.40 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 15.5% during the forecast period.



Increasing use of composites in the aerospace industry and increasing demand from the wind energy are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, impact of COVID-19 on various end-use industries is hampering the market growth.



Core materials are the materials used in aerospace and wind energy equipment to enhance the strength of the materials. Core materials are normally low strength materials; however, its greater thickness offers the sandwich composite a high bending stiffness with low density. Core materials are used in a wide range of industries including marine, wind energy, and automotive.



Based on the end user, the aerospace & defense segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the high demand for lightweight materials in the aerospace sector. Core materials played a major role in weight reduction in both, structural applications and components in aircraft.



By geography, Asia Pacific is likely to have a huge demand owing to the improved wind energy installation and increased transportation sector in the China. Moreover, the growing economies of China and India, and the presence of prominent players is expected to drive the market growth.



What the Report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019 2020, 2024, and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Core Materials Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Balsa

5.3 Foam

5.3.1 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Foam

5.3.2 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Foam

5.3.3 Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Foam

5.3.4 Polymethacrylimide (PMI) Foam

5.3.5 Polyetherimide (PEI) Foam

5.3.6 Polyurethane Foam

5.3.7 Polystyrene Foam

5.4 Honeycomb

5.4.1 Aluminum

5.4.2 Aramid

5.4.3 Thermoplastic



6 Global Core Materials Market, By End User

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Aerospace & Defense

6.3 Automotive & Transportation

6.3.1 Railway

6.4 Construction

6.5 Industrial

6.6 Marine & Consumer Goods

6.7 Wind Energy

6.8 Other End Users

6.8.1 Healthcare

6.8.2 Sporting Goods



7 Global Core Materials Market, By Geography



8 Key Developments

8.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

8.3 New Product Launch

8.4 Expansions

8.5 Other Key Strategies



9 Company Profiling

9.1 Armacell International S.A.

9.2 Changzhou Tiansheng New Materials Co. Ltd

9.3 DIAB Group

9.4 Euro-Composites S.A.

9.5 Evonik Industries

9.6 Gurit Holdings

9.7 Hexcel Corporation

9.8 Plascore Inc.

9.9 The Gill Corporation

9.10 3A Composites

9.11 Engineered Syntactic Systems

9.12 Schweiter Technologies

9.13 SAERTEX



