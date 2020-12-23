Dublin, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Acids & Nutrients in Animal Nutrition - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Acids & Nutrients in Animal Nutrition Market is growing at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.



While factors like increasing awareness about health issues and the rise in global meat consumption are driving the market growth. However, the increase in the cost of production is hampering the growth of the market.



Acids & nutrients in animal feed play a significant role in the normal growth and health of animals. Organic as well as synthetic acids have been used in animal feed for several decades as they make certain food preservation and safety by reducing bacterial and mold growth. They also play a significant role in improving nutrient digestibility leading to stable animal health and improved feed efficiency while nutrients are added to make the animal feed more wholesome and improve the nutritive value of the feed.



Based on the type, the amino acids segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to its widespread applications and capability to be used as protein and functions of the protein. The Asia Pacific and South America consume the foremost amount of amino acids for animal feed additives due to the low cost and ease of use.



By geography, the Asia Pacific is likely to have a huge demand due to the growing population that consumes the high amount of meat, milk, and meat products. This region also consumes the major amount of amino acids for animal feed additives owing to the low cost and availability, thus pouring the market.



What the Report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019 2020, 2024, and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Emerging Markets

3.7 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Acids & Nutrients in Animal Nutrition Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Amino Acids

5.3 Fibers & Carbohydrates

5.4 Minerals

5.4.1 Trace

5.4.2 Macro

5.5 Organic Acids

5.6 Protein

5.7 Vitamin

5.7.1 Vitamin A

5.7.2 Vitamin B2

5.7.3 Vitamin C

5.7.4 Vitamin E



6 Global Acids & Nutrients in Animal Nutrition Market, By Livestock

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Aquafeed

6.3 Equine Feed

6.4 Poultry Feed

6.5 Ruminant Feed

6.6 Swine Feed

6.7 Canine Feed

6.8 Ovine Feed

6.9 Bovine Feed



7 Global Acids & Nutrients in Animal Nutrition Market, By Geography



8 Key Developments

8.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

8.3 New Product Launch

8.4 Expansions

8.5 Other Key Strategies



9 Company Profiling

9.1 Adisseo France S.A.S.

9.2 Alltech

9.3 Archer Daniels Midland Company

9.4 BASF SE

9.5 Cargill Inc.

9.6 Charoen Pokphand Foods Pcl.

9.7 Evonik Industries Ag

9.8 Novus International

9.9 Nutreco N.V.

9.10 Royal DSM N.V.



