23 December 2020

 

 


Company announcement number 101/2020

Fixing of coupon rate effective from 1 January 2021


With effect from 1 January 2021, the coupon rate of the following bonds financing RD Euribor3®,
RD Stibor3®, RD Stibor3® Green, RD Nibor3®, RD Cibor6®, RD Cibor6® Green and FlexKort® will be adjusted.

                                                                                                                    

Please find the data in the attached file.



