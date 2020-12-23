To

Company announcement number 101/2020

Fixing of coupon rate effective from 1 January 2021





With effect from 1 January 2021, the coupon rate of the following bonds financing RD Euribor3®,

RD Stibor3®, RD Stibor3® Green, RD Nibor3®, RD Cibor6®, RD Cibor6® Green and FlexKort® will be adjusted.

Please find the data in the attached file.









Any additional questions should be addressed to Chief Analyst Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk,

Phone +45 45 13 20 68.

