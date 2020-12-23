Dublin, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Marking Materials Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global marking materials market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the period 2019-2025.
The global marking materials market will be shaped up differently during the forecast period on account of the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. It has been highly competitive due to a large number of unorganized players. The market growth will be steady, with supply-side parameters not impacting the industry cost structure on a wider scale. The challenges for the market are majorly from the demand side, with varying degrees of fluctuation across regions.
Growth rates have been truncated on account of COVID-19. The growth prospects for residential, commercial, and other public buildings sectors are the most affected. On the demand side, volumes are growing while prices have not been allowed to fluctuate drastically due to high competition.
APAC is the leader in terms of value and volume. The acceptance of new and more efficient road marking materials is low on a global scale, with only a few industrialized countries showing affinity toward the same.
The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the marking material market during the forecast period:
The study considers the present scenario of the marking material market and its market dynamics for the period 2019-2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.
Marking Materials Market Segmentation
The global marking materials market research report includes a detailed segmentation by material, end-user, geography. The demand for water-based marking materials is increasing among end-user sectors on account of their lower environmental impact. These materials are increasingly preferred by government agencies in limited countries in the APAC region. The majority of the demand for water-based materials still comes from mature countries of APAC and Europe. With water-based road marking paints have low service live on dirty roads, the application is likely to be affected during the forecast period.
The road marking materials market share will continue to hold a higher share on account of high demand from new development and maintenance projects. Road marking material suppliers are likely to be affected by the outbreak of the COVID-19 in 2020 and in the Q1 2021. Maintenance projects are expected to take a hit across regions in terms of delayed calls for tender submission or limiting the maintenance aspect to city limits or central business districts.
Paved roadways and highways beyond the tier I cities are expected to take a massive hit. The long-term strategy of road planning by the UK Government is expected to provide steady growth for road marking materials UK during the forecast period.
KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED
1. What is the market size of the marking materials market?
2. What are the factors impacting the growth of the market?
3. What are the drivers, restraints, and trends in the market?
4. Who are the leading vendors and what are their market shares?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of The Study
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.2 Environmental Concerns And Impact On Procurement
7.3 End-User Demand
7.4 Construction Industry Insights
7.5 Impact Of COVID-19
8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Increasing Traction For Preformed Systems
8.2 Vulnerability To COVID-19
8.3 Increased Application of Environment-Friendly Marking Materials
9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Increased Investment in Roads & Highway Infrastructure
9.2 Increase In Number Of Airports
9.3 Increased Spend On Road Safety
10 Market Restraints
10.1 Bureaucratic Hurdles In New Materials Adoption
10.2 Limited Opportunities Beyond Tier I Cities
10.3 Lack Of Regular Maintenance
11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Market Size & Forecast
11.3 Five Forces Analysis
12 Material
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
12.3 Water-Based
12.4 Thermoplastic
12.5 Cold Plastic
12.6 Others
13 End-User
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Roads & Highways
13.4 Transportation Stations
13.5 Warehouses And Factories
13.6 Others
14 Geography
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Geographic Overview
14.3 Key Insights
15 APAC
15.1 Market Overview
15.2 Raw Material Insights
15.3 Key Insights
15.4 Market Size & Forecast
15.5 Material
15.6 End-User
15.7 Key Countries
16 Europe
16.1 Market Overview
16.2 Key Insights
16.3 Demand Insights
16.4 Market Size & Forecast
16.5 Material
16.6 End-User
16.7 Key Countries
17 North America
17.1 Market Overview
17.2 Market Size & Forecast
17.3 Material
17.4 End-User
17.5 Key Countries
18 Middle-East and Africa
18.1 Market Overview
18.2 Market Size & Forecast
18.3 Material
18.4 End-User
18.5 Key Countries
19 Latin America
19.1 Market Overview
19.2 Market Size & Forecast
19.3 Material
19.4 End-User
19.5 Key Countries
20 Competitive Landscape
20.1 Competition Overview
21 Key Company Profiles
21.1 Geveko Markings
21.2 Triflex
21.3 Basler Berlac
21.4 Sherwin Williams
21.5 COLAS
21.6 3M
21.7 Automark Technologies
22 Other Prominent Vendors
22.1 Hofmann
22.2 STIM
22.3 DGA GROUP
22.4 Hitex International Group
22.5 Crown Technology LLC
22.6 Rembrandtin
22.7 Kelly Bros
22.8 Ampere System
22.9 ORE Paint
22.10 Sunrise Overseas
22.11 Helios Road Marking Materials
22.12 ASIAN PAINTS PPG
22.13 Ozark Materials, LLC
22.14 Sealmaster
22.15 SWARCO
22.16 ENNIS-FLINT
23 Report Summary
23.1 Key Takeaways
23.2 Strategic Recommendations
24 Quantitative Summary
24.1 Market By Material
24.2 Market By End-User
24.3 Market By Geography
24.4 APAC
24.5 Europe
24.6 North America
24.7 Middle-East And Africa
24.8 Latin America
25 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jx5r5m
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: