The global marking materials market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the period 2019-2025.



The global marking materials market will be shaped up differently during the forecast period on account of the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. It has been highly competitive due to a large number of unorganized players. The market growth will be steady, with supply-side parameters not impacting the industry cost structure on a wider scale. The challenges for the market are majorly from the demand side, with varying degrees of fluctuation across regions.



Growth rates have been truncated on account of COVID-19. The growth prospects for residential, commercial, and other public buildings sectors are the most affected. On the demand side, volumes are growing while prices have not been allowed to fluctuate drastically due to high competition.

APAC is the leader in terms of value and volume. The acceptance of new and more efficient road marking materials is low on a global scale, with only a few industrialized countries showing affinity toward the same.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the marking material market during the forecast period:

Traction in Preformed Systems

Vulnerability to COVID-19

Introduction of Environment-friendly Marking Materials

Growth in Number of Airports

The study considers the present scenario of the marking material market and its market dynamics for the period 2019-2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



Marking Materials Market Segmentation



The global marking materials market research report includes a detailed segmentation by material, end-user, geography. The demand for water-based marking materials is increasing among end-user sectors on account of their lower environmental impact. These materials are increasingly preferred by government agencies in limited countries in the APAC region. The majority of the demand for water-based materials still comes from mature countries of APAC and Europe. With water-based road marking paints have low service live on dirty roads, the application is likely to be affected during the forecast period.



The road marking materials market share will continue to hold a higher share on account of high demand from new development and maintenance projects. Road marking material suppliers are likely to be affected by the outbreak of the COVID-19 in 2020 and in the Q1 2021. Maintenance projects are expected to take a hit across regions in terms of delayed calls for tender submission or limiting the maintenance aspect to city limits or central business districts.



Paved roadways and highways beyond the tier I cities are expected to take a massive hit. The long-term strategy of road planning by the UK Government is expected to provide steady growth for road marking materials UK during the forecast period.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of The Study



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.2 Environmental Concerns And Impact On Procurement

7.3 End-User Demand

7.4 Construction Industry Insights

7.5 Impact Of COVID-19



8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Increasing Traction For Preformed Systems

8.2 Vulnerability To COVID-19

8.3 Increased Application of Environment-Friendly Marking Materials



9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Increased Investment in Roads & Highway Infrastructure

9.2 Increase In Number Of Airports

9.3 Increased Spend On Road Safety



10 Market Restraints

10.1 Bureaucratic Hurdles In New Materials Adoption

10.2 Limited Opportunities Beyond Tier I Cities

10.3 Lack Of Regular Maintenance



11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Market Size & Forecast

11.3 Five Forces Analysis



12 Material

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 Water-Based

12.4 Thermoplastic

12.5 Cold Plastic

12.6 Others



13 End-User

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Roads & Highways

13.4 Transportation Stations

13.5 Warehouses And Factories

13.6 Others



14 Geography

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Geographic Overview

14.3 Key Insights



15 APAC

15.1 Market Overview

15.2 Raw Material Insights

15.3 Key Insights

15.4 Market Size & Forecast

15.5 Material

15.6 End-User

15.7 Key Countries



16 Europe

16.1 Market Overview

16.2 Key Insights

16.3 Demand Insights

16.4 Market Size & Forecast

16.5 Material

16.6 End-User

16.7 Key Countries



17 North America

17.1 Market Overview

17.2 Market Size & Forecast

17.3 Material

17.4 End-User

17.5 Key Countries



18 Middle-East and Africa

18.1 Market Overview

18.2 Market Size & Forecast

18.3 Material

18.4 End-User

18.5 Key Countries



19 Latin America

19.1 Market Overview

19.2 Market Size & Forecast

19.3 Material

19.4 End-User

19.5 Key Countries



20 Competitive Landscape

20.1 Competition Overview



21 Key Company Profiles

21.1 Geveko Markings

21.2 Triflex

21.3 Basler Berlac

21.4 Sherwin Williams

21.5 COLAS

21.6 3M

21.7 Automark Technologies



22 Other Prominent Vendors

22.1 Hofmann

22.2 STIM

22.3 DGA GROUP

22.4 Hitex International Group

22.5 Crown Technology LLC

22.6 Rembrandtin

22.7 Kelly Bros

22.8 Ampere System

22.9 ORE Paint

22.10 Sunrise Overseas

22.11 Helios Road Marking Materials

22.12 ASIAN PAINTS PPG

22.13 Ozark Materials, LLC

22.14 Sealmaster

22.15 SWARCO

22.16 ENNIS-FLINT



23 Report Summary

23.1 Key Takeaways

23.2 Strategic Recommendations



24 Quantitative Summary

24.1 Market By Material

24.2 Market By End-User

24.3 Market By Geography

24.4 APAC

24.5 Europe

24.6 North America

24.7 Middle-East And Africa

24.8 Latin America



25 Appendix



