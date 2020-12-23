Dublin, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anesthesia Face Masks Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The anesthesia face mask market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 3% during the period 2021-2026.



The global market includes a rapidly growing advanced category of treatment devices that help patients suffering from diseases to improve their quality of life. In the last several decades, these devices have been available across the world, and the adoption has been increasing steadily. The growing adoption of percutaneous surgery procedures for diagnosis and treatment is expected to drive the growth of the anesthesia face masks market. Moreover, the increasing uptake of latex-free thermoplastics and silicone material with improved biocompatibility, bio-durability, and high chemical-resistance is likely to increase product innovations, thereby influencing the market growth.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the anesthesia face mask market during the forecast period:

Technological Advances in Mask Designs

Demand for Pediatric Anesthesia Face Masks

High Growth Potential in LMICs

Increasing Number of MR Procedures

The study considers the present scenario of the anesthesia face masks market and its market dynamics for the period 2020-2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



Silicone masks constitute the highest market share as they are commercially viable and are easily available in the market. Over the last few decades, the use of silicone material has grown steadily. As the material is biocompatible, it is an ideal choice during surgical procedures. The segment is likely to grow on account of several factors, including flexibility in temperature ranges, resistance to compression sets, which are increasing their popularity overall.



Single-use or disposable anesthesia masks have become crucial for maintaining hygiene and patient safety in healthcare settings. As these masks score high on comfort, safety, performance, and reliability along with antibacterial assurance and environmental safety, disposable masks become an ideal choice. Amid the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the use of single-use medical products, including masks, is highly recommended to prevent infections in healthcare settings. This is further fueling the uptake of single-use face masks. On the other hand, economic effectiveness and environmental concerns are the major factors responsible for the growth of reusable masks. Although these masks account for less than 12% of the market share, factors such as sustainability and cost efficiency are driving the application of reusable anesthesia face masks.



The high incidence and prevalence of several chronic and acute diseases that need surgical treatment, is boosting the application of anesthesia masks among adults. Also, the growing geriatric population and changes in lifestyles are other major factors contributing to the growth of the market. With the rise in the aging population, which is vulnerable to several acute and chronic disorders, adult anesthesia face masks are likely to dominate the revenues.



