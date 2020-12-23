Dublin, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anesthesia Face Masks Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The anesthesia face mask market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 3% during the period 2021-2026.
The global market includes a rapidly growing advanced category of treatment devices that help patients suffering from diseases to improve their quality of life. In the last several decades, these devices have been available across the world, and the adoption has been increasing steadily. The growing adoption of percutaneous surgery procedures for diagnosis and treatment is expected to drive the growth of the anesthesia face masks market. Moreover, the increasing uptake of latex-free thermoplastics and silicone material with improved biocompatibility, bio-durability, and high chemical-resistance is likely to increase product innovations, thereby influencing the market growth.
The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the anesthesia face mask market during the forecast period:
The study considers the present scenario of the anesthesia face masks market and its market dynamics for the period 2020-2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.
Silicone masks constitute the highest market share as they are commercially viable and are easily available in the market. Over the last few decades, the use of silicone material has grown steadily. As the material is biocompatible, it is an ideal choice during surgical procedures. The segment is likely to grow on account of several factors, including flexibility in temperature ranges, resistance to compression sets, which are increasing their popularity overall.
Single-use or disposable anesthesia masks have become crucial for maintaining hygiene and patient safety in healthcare settings. As these masks score high on comfort, safety, performance, and reliability along with antibacterial assurance and environmental safety, disposable masks become an ideal choice. Amid the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the use of single-use medical products, including masks, is highly recommended to prevent infections in healthcare settings. This is further fueling the uptake of single-use face masks. On the other hand, economic effectiveness and environmental concerns are the major factors responsible for the growth of reusable masks. Although these masks account for less than 12% of the market share, factors such as sustainability and cost efficiency are driving the application of reusable anesthesia face masks.
The high incidence and prevalence of several chronic and acute diseases that need surgical treatment, is boosting the application of anesthesia masks among adults. Also, the growing geriatric population and changes in lifestyles are other major factors contributing to the growth of the market. With the rise in the aging population, which is vulnerable to several acute and chronic disorders, adult anesthesia face masks are likely to dominate the revenues.
Key Question Answered:
1. What is the total market value of the anesthesia face masks market in 2026?
2. What are the major entry barriers for new players in the market?
3. Which government regulations are likely to aid the growth of regional markets?
4. What are the growth trends and prospects of the Anesthesia face masks market?
5. What are the key opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors amidst the COVID-19 pandemic?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of The Study
4.4 Market Segments
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Anesthesia Face Masks: An Overview
8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Technological Advances In Mask Designs
8.2 Growing Demand For Pediatric Anesthesia Face Masks
8.3 High Growth Potential In LMICs
9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Increasing Patient Pool Across The World
9.2 Increasing Magnetic Resonance (MR) Procedures
9.3 Growing Number Of Surgeries
10 Market Restraints
10.1 Dearth Of Skilled Anesthesiologists
10.2 Threat Of Global Pandemic
10.3 Intense Competition Coupled With Pricing Pressure
11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 COVID-19 Impact On Global Anesthesia Face Masks Market
11.3 Market Size & Forecast
11.4 Five Forces Analysis
12 Material
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
12.3 Silicone
12.4 PVC
12.5 Market Size & Forecast
12.6 Others
12.7 Market Size & Forecast
13 Usability
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Disposable
13.4 Reusable
14 Age Group
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Adult
14.4 Pediatric
15 Geography
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Geographic Overview
16 North America
16.1 Market Overview
16.2 Market Size & Forecast
16.3 North America: Material Segmentation
16.4 North America: Usability Segmentation
16.5 North America: Age Group Segmentation
16.6 Key Countries
17 Europe
17.1 Market Overview
17.2 Market Size & Forecast
17.3 Europe: Material Segmentation
17.4 Europe: Usability Segmentation
17.5 Europe: Age Group Segmentation
17.6 Key Countries
18 APAC
18.1 Market Overview
18.2 Market Size & Forecast
18.3 APAC: Material Segmentation
18.4 APAC: Usability Segmentation
18.5 APAC: Age Group Segmentation
18.6 Key Countries
19 Latin America
19.1 Market Overview
19.2 Market Size & Forecast
19.4 Latin America: Material Segmentation
19.5 Latin America: Usability Segmentation
19.6 Latin America: Age Group Segmentation
19.7 Key Countries
20 Middle East & Africa
20.1 Market Overview
20.2 Market Size & Forecast
20.4 Middle East & Africa: Material Segmentation
20.5 Middle East & Africa: Usability Segmentation
20.6 Middle East & Africa: Age Group Segmentation
20.7 Key Countries
21 Competitive Landscape
21.1 Competition Overview
21.2 Market Share Analysis
22 Key Company Profiles
22.1 Ambu
22.2 Cardinal Health
22.3 GE Healthcare
22.4 Medline Industries
22.5 Armstrong Medical
23 Other Prominent Vendors
23.1 Advacare
23.2 ASP Global
23.3 Avante Health Solutions
23.4 Biotronix Healthcare
23.5 Bls Systems
23.6 Boen Healthcare
23.7 Dragerwerk
23.8 Flexicare
23.9 Dameca
23.10 Hsiner
23.11 Intersurgical
23.12 JG Moriya
23.13 Koo Medical Equipment
23.14 Micsafe Medical Group
23.15 Plasti-Med
23.16 Smiths Group
23.17 Sunset Healthcare Solutions
23.18 Sunmed
23.19 Vbm Medizintechnik
23.20 Vyaire Medical
23.21 Vygon
23.22 Well Lead Medical
23.23 Wilmarc
23.24 Winnomed
23.25 Westmed
23.26 Wujiang Evergreen
23.27 Xiamen Compower Medical Tech
23.28 Xiamen Firstcare
24 Report Summary
24.1 Key Takeaways
24.2 Strategic Recommendations
25 Quantitative Summary
25.1 Material
25.2 Usability
25.3 Age Group
25.4 Geography
25.5 North America: Material Segmentation
25.6 Europe: Material Segmentation
25.7 APAC: Material Segmentation
25.8 Latin America: Material Segmentation
25.9 Middle East & Africa: Material Segmentation
25.1 North America: Usability Segmentation
25.11 Europe: Usability Segmentation
25.12 APAC: Usability Segmentation
25.13 Latin America: Usability Segmentation
25.14 Middle East & Africa: Usability Segmentation
25.15 North America: Age Group Segmentation
25.16 Europe: Age Group Segmentation
25.17 APAC: Age Group Segmentation
25.18 Latin America: Age Group Segmentation
25.19 Middle East & Africa: Age Group Segmentation
25.2 Silicone: Geography Segmentation
25.21 PVC: Geography Segmentation
25.22 Others: Geography Segmentation
25.23 Disposable: Geography Segmentation
25.24 Reusable: Geography Segmentation
25.25 Adult: Geography Segmentation
25.26 Pediatric: Geography Segmentation
26 Appendix
26.1 Abbreviations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8rr1w9
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: