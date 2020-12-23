Dublin, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Operational Intelligence (OI) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global operational intelligence (OI) market grew at a CAGR of around 13% during 2014-2019. Operational intelligence (OI) refers to a data collection analytics technology that relies on automated data gathering techniques, such as machine learning (ML), artificial intelligence (AI) and data warehousing, used to monitor business processes and activities in real-time. Its key features include scalability, on-demand report generation, complex event processing, and dashboards and visualizations. It provides deeper insights into the functioning of IT systems and identifies patterns of activity on the network to prevent data breaches. Nowadays, OI is used in conjunction with big data to deliver key performance indicators (KPIs) and operational metrics.



OI is employed in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector to monitor massive amounts of data and ensure uptime of critical financial systems. This, coupled with a high volume of real-time data generation, represents one of the key factors impelling the market growth. Moreover, it finds application in the logistics sector for gaining real-time insights into supply chain operations.



Furthermore, the increasing focus on patient-centric care is positively influencing the adoption of OI in the healthcare industry to optimize resources and streamline workflows. Apart from this, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are integrating OI with social media platforms to identify the latest trends and reach a wider audience. It is also used to simplify data gathered from the IT infrastructure of an organization, which helps operators in fast and reliable decision-making. Additionally, the growing e-commerce industry and the growing instances of security breaches are other factors anticipated to contribute to the market growth. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global operational intelligence (OI) market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.



Key Market Segmentation:



The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global operational intelligence (oi) market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country level from 2020-2025. Our report has categorized the market based on region, deployment type, organization size, end use industry and application.



Breakup by Deployment Type:

On-premises

Cloud-based

Breakup by Organization Size:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

Breakup by End Use Industry:

BFSI

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Retail

Transportation and Logistics

Energy and Power

Telecom and IT

Others

Breakup by Application:

Household

Commercial

Others

Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Axway Inc., Intelligent InSites Inc. (Infor), OpenText Corp., Oversight Systems Inc., SAP SE, Software AG, Space Time Insight Inc. (Nokia), Splunk Inc., SQLsteam and Vitria Technology Inc. (Innovation Technology Group Inc).



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global operational intelligence (OI) market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global operational intelligence (OI) market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the organization size?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end use industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global operational intelligence (OI) market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

