The global distributed control systems (DCS) market grew at a CAGR of around 5% during 2014-2019. A distributed control system (DSC) refers to an automated management solution to supervise various industrial processes. It is used for data acquisition, data presentation, process control, process supervision and reporting information. It consists of numerous local controllers for plant control that are connected to a high-speed communication network. It also aids in minimizing the risks of component failure and facilitates the timely upgradation of obsolete technologies. In comparison to the traditionally used centralized control systems, DCS can be used for large and complex industrial processes and offers enhanced reliability of control. As a result, it finds extensive applications across various industries, such as oil and gas, chemical, food and beverage, nuclear power, wastewater management and automotive.



Significant growth in the oil and gas industry, along with increasing industrial automation across the globe, is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, the rising requirement for efficient optimization solutions in the power and energy sectors is providing a thrust to the market growth. DCS enables the operators to individually control, report and monitor plant components and manage databases, graphics, control logic and system security systems.



Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the development of improved internet-based systems integrated with the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), are acting as other growth-inducing factors. These systems can process multiple variables and control signals to various valves, motors and actuators. Other factors, including rapid industrialization, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are anticipated to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global distributed control systems (DCS) market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.



The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global distributed control systems (DCS) market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country level from 2020-2025.



Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being ABB Ltd., Azbil Corporation, Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, Omron Corporation, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and Toshiba Corporation.



