According to the report, the Global Fermented Feed Ingredient market accounted for $13.79 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $31.10 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market are increasing concerns over global food security, rising urbanization, and growing demand for animal proteins. However, stringent regulatory compliances are the restraining factors for the growth of the market.



Fermented feed ingredients are the various products that have undergone different types of fermentation processes to improve the nutritional intake and nutritional content in the animal feed. These ingredients are digested more efficiently and effectively because the outer hull is broken down and the inner food products of these ingredients can be easily digested.



By ingredient, the probiotics and prebiotics segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period as they are the eco-friendly alternatives to antibiotics as they enhance feed efficiency as well as animal performance. Based on geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period which is attributed to the growing awareness amongst the people for maintaining better nutrition and health for their livestock and animals.



Some of the key players in Fermented Feed Ingredient Market include Archer Daniels Midland, BASF, Cargill, DowDuPont, Kerry Group, AB Vista, Lonza Group, Angel Yeast, Koninklijke DSM, Kemin Industries, Kent Nutrition Group, Bluestar Adisseo, Novus International, SweetPro Feeds, Ajinomoto, Alltech, Lallemand, Novozymes, Evonik Industries, Balchem, Nutreco, Chr. Hansen, Fermented Nutrition, and CJ CheilJedang.



Animal Types Covered:

Aquatic

Ruminant

Poultry

Swine

Other Animal Types

Ingredients Covered:

Amino Acids

Enzymes

Probiotics and Prebiotics

Vitamins and Minerals

Organic Acid

Carotenoids

Forms Covered:

Liquid

Dry

Process Types Covered:

Batch Fermentation

Aerobic Fermentation

Continuous Fermentation

Anaerobic Fermentation

What the Report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Emerging Markets

3.7 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Fermented Feed Ingredients Market, By Animal Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Aquatic

5.3 Ruminant

5.4 Poultry

5.5 Swine

5.6 Other Animal Types

5.6.1 Equine

5.6.2 Pets



6 Global Fermented Feed Ingredients Market, By Ingredient

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Amino Acids

6.3 Enzymes

6.4 Probiotics and Prebiotics

6.5 Vitamins and Minerals

6.6 Organic Acid

6.7 Carotenoids



7 Global Fermented Feed Ingredients Market, By Form

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Liquid

7.3 Dry



8 Global Fermented Feed Ingredients Market, By Process Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Batch Fermentation

8.3 Aerobic Fermentation

8.4 Continuous Fermentation

8.5 Anaerobic Fermentation



9 Global Fermented Feed Ingredients Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 Italy

9.3.4 France

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 New Zealand

9.4.6 South Korea

9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Rest of South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.3 Qatar

9.6.4 South Africa

9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 Archer Daniels Midland

11.2 BASF

11.3 Cargill

11.4 DowDuPont

11.5 Kerry Group

11.6 AB Vista

11.7 Lonza Group

11.8 Angel Yeast

11.9 Koninklijke DSM

11.10 Kemin Industries

11.11 Kent Nutrition Group

11.12 Bluestar Adisseo

11.13 Novus International

11.14 SweetPro Feeds

11.15 Ajinomoto

11.16 Alltech

11.17 Lallemand

11.18 Novozymes

11.19 Evonik Industries

11.20 Balchem

11.21 Nutreco

11.22 Chr. Hansen

11.23 Fermented Nutrition

11.24 CJ CheilJedang



