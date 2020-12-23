Dublin, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fermented Feed Ingredients - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the report, the Global Fermented Feed Ingredient market accounted for $13.79 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $31.10 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market are increasing concerns over global food security, rising urbanization, and growing demand for animal proteins. However, stringent regulatory compliances are the restraining factors for the growth of the market.
Fermented feed ingredients are the various products that have undergone different types of fermentation processes to improve the nutritional intake and nutritional content in the animal feed. These ingredients are digested more efficiently and effectively because the outer hull is broken down and the inner food products of these ingredients can be easily digested.
By ingredient, the probiotics and prebiotics segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period as they are the eco-friendly alternatives to antibiotics as they enhance feed efficiency as well as animal performance. Based on geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period which is attributed to the growing awareness amongst the people for maintaining better nutrition and health for their livestock and animals.
Some of the key players in Fermented Feed Ingredient Market include Archer Daniels Midland, BASF, Cargill, DowDuPont, Kerry Group, AB Vista, Lonza Group, Angel Yeast, Koninklijke DSM, Kemin Industries, Kent Nutrition Group, Bluestar Adisseo, Novus International, SweetPro Feeds, Ajinomoto, Alltech, Lallemand, Novozymes, Evonik Industries, Balchem, Nutreco, Chr. Hansen, Fermented Nutrition, and CJ CheilJedang.
Animal Types Covered:
Ingredients Covered:
Forms Covered:
Process Types Covered:
What the Report offers:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Emerging Markets
3.7 Impact of Covid-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Fermented Feed Ingredients Market, By Animal Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Aquatic
5.3 Ruminant
5.4 Poultry
5.5 Swine
5.6 Other Animal Types
5.6.1 Equine
5.6.2 Pets
6 Global Fermented Feed Ingredients Market, By Ingredient
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Amino Acids
6.3 Enzymes
6.4 Probiotics and Prebiotics
6.5 Vitamins and Minerals
6.6 Organic Acid
6.7 Carotenoids
7 Global Fermented Feed Ingredients Market, By Form
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Liquid
7.3 Dry
8 Global Fermented Feed Ingredients Market, By Process Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Batch Fermentation
8.3 Aerobic Fermentation
8.4 Continuous Fermentation
8.5 Anaerobic Fermentation
9 Global Fermented Feed Ingredients Market, By Geography
9.1 Introduction
9.2 North America
9.2.1 US
9.2.2 Canada
9.2.3 Mexico
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.2 UK
9.3.3 Italy
9.3.4 France
9.3.5 Spain
9.3.6 Rest of Europe
9.4 Asia Pacific
9.4.1 Japan
9.4.2 China
9.4.3 India
9.4.4 Australia
9.4.5 New Zealand
9.4.6 South Korea
9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
9.5 South America
9.5.1 Argentina
9.5.2 Brazil
9.5.3 Chile
9.5.4 Rest of South America
9.6 Middle East & Africa
9.6.1 Saudi Arabia
9.6.2 UAE
9.6.3 Qatar
9.6.4 South Africa
9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
10 Key Developments
10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
10.3 New Product Launch
10.4 Expansions
10.5 Other Key Strategies
11 Company Profiling
11.1 Archer Daniels Midland
11.2 BASF
11.3 Cargill
11.4 DowDuPont
11.5 Kerry Group
11.6 AB Vista
11.7 Lonza Group
11.8 Angel Yeast
11.9 Koninklijke DSM
11.10 Kemin Industries
11.11 Kent Nutrition Group
11.12 Bluestar Adisseo
11.13 Novus International
11.14 SweetPro Feeds
11.15 Ajinomoto
11.16 Alltech
11.17 Lallemand
11.18 Novozymes
11.19 Evonik Industries
11.20 Balchem
11.21 Nutreco
11.22 Chr. Hansen
11.23 Fermented Nutrition
11.24 CJ CheilJedang
