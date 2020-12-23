Dublin, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cycling Wear Market By Distribution Channel (Hypermarket and Supermarket, Sports Variety Stores, E-commerce and Other Distribution Channels), By Product (Cycle wear apparel and Cycle wear accessories), By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Cycling Wear Market size is expected to reach $6.8 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 6.4% CAGR during the forecast period. Cycling wear includes the utilization of garments or equipment for improving the performance or for comfort during cycling. The growing number of individuals choosing cycling as a hobby and increasing segment of the population living and aspiring for healthy lifestyles consequently growing interest in sports and fitness activities is boosting the development of the cycling wear market.



Market development is credited to increase in awareness associated with health and wellness among consumers all over the world. There has been an increase in health-related issues, for example, diabetes, hypertension, and obesity, among young and middle-aged individuals. Numerous specialists and health mentors advise regular cycling practices to individuals, which assists with decreasing the negative impacts of numerous aforementioned ailments. Moreover, consumers in metropolitan areas these days favor riding bicycles as a feasible method of transportation, which is anticipated to boost market development over the forecast period.



The atmosphere and climate can influence cycling sports essentially; consequently, the focus of manufacturers is on the fabric of the cycling wear. These wears are commonly made of a special material that has a moisture-wicking capacity. Moisture-wicking is the process wherein the fabric pulls sweat off the skin and brings it outside of the piece of clothing, helping the wearer to remain cool. Organizations are investing altogether in research and development in these lines to design innovative items and decrease the sweating issue.



Additionally, many cycling events are organized each year around the world with the developing fame of adventure sports and events. For example, global cycling races such as Tour de Singkarak, Tour de Flores, Tour de Siak International Tour de, and Banyuwangi Ijen are a few of the renowned events that take place each year to promote cycling and cycling tourism industry over the world. Notwithstanding, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 is anticipated to hamper the market development in the next few years due to a reduction in regional and worldwide cycling competitions.



Based on Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Hypermarket and Supermarket, Sports Variety Stores, E-commerce and Other Distribution Channels. Based on Product, the market is segmented into Cycle wear apparel and Cycle wear accessories. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Vista Outdoor, Inc. (Giro Sport Design), LVMH SE (2XU), Lumiere Cycling, Castelli Cycling (Manifattura Valcismon S.p.A.), Rapha Racing Limited (RZC Investments), Champion System, ASSOS of Switzerland GmbH, Endura Limited, Isadore Apparel (Realdealcyclephile s.r.o.), and Attaquer Pty. Ltd.



