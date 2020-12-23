Dublin, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Prostate Cancer Market (by Cancer Type, Drug, Therapy & Region): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global prostate cancer market is anticipated to reach US$14.41 billion in 2024, witnessing growth at a CAGR of 4.62%, over the period 2020-2024. Factors such as increasing geriatric population, rising healthcare expenditure, surging obese population, expanding urbanization, new drug approvals are expected to drive the market. The growth of the market would be challenged by severe side effects of the therapy, high cost associated with treatment and prolonged treatment durations. A few notable trends may include expansion of the pharmaceutical industry, the growing burden of prostate cancer and advancements in oncology.

The global prostate cancer market can be categorized on the basis of cancer type, drug and therapy. Depending upon the cancer type, the global prostate cancer market can broadly be divided into hormone-refractory prostate cancer, hormone-sensitive prostate cancer and other prostate cancer. According to drugs, the global prostate cancer market can be split into Enzalutamide, Abiraterone Acetate, Leuprorelin and other drugs. Whereas, in terms of therapy, the global prostate cancer market can be bifurcated into chemotherapy, targeted therapy, immunotherapy, hormonal therapy and other therapies.

The fastest-growing regional market is North America due to rising prevalence of prostate cancer in the region, highly competitive and developed medical sector, high investment in research and development activities for the development of newer immunotherapies and targeted drug therapies to treat various cancers. Europe represents the second largest prostate cancer market and is already well-penetrated at developed market levels.

Scope of the report:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global prostate cancer market segmented on the basis of cancer type, drug, therapy and region.

The major regional and country markets (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World) have been analyzed.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Johnson & Johnson, Bayer AG, Sanofi S.A., AbbVie Inc., AstraZeneca PLC and Astellas Pharma, Inc.,) are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Overview

2. Impact of COVID-19

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Prostate Cancer Market by Value

3.2 Global Prostate Cancer Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Global Prostate Cancer Market by Cancer Type

3.3.1 Global Hormone Refractory Prostate Cancer Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Hormone Refractory Prostate Cancer Market Forecast by Value

3.3.3 Global Hormone Sensitive Prostate Cancer Market by Value

3.3.4 Global Hormone Sensitive Prostate Cancer Market Forecast by Value

3.4 Global Prostate Cancer Market by Drug

3.4.1 Global Enzalutamide Prostate Cancer Market by Value

3.4.2 Global Enzalutamide Prostate Cancer Market Forecast by Value

3.4.3 Global Abiraterone Acetate Prostate Cancer Market by Value

3.4.4 Global Abiraterone Acetate Prostate Cancer Market Forecast by Value

3.4.5 Global Leuprorelin Prostate Cancer Market by Value

3.4.6 Global Leuprorelin Prostate Cancer Market Forecast by Value

3.5 Global Prostate Cancer Market by Therapy

3.5.1 Global Chemotherapy Prostate Cancer Market by Value

3.5.2 Global Chemotherapy Prostate Cancer Market Forecast by Value

3.5.3 Global Targeted Therapy Prostate Cancer Market by Value

3.5.4 Global Targeted Therapy Prostate Cancer Market Forecast by Value

3.5.5 Global Immunotherapy Prostate Cancer Market by Value

3.5.6 Global Immunotherapy Prostate Cancer Market Forecast by Value

3.5.7 Global Hormonal Therapy Prostate Cancer Market by Value

3.5.8 Global Hormonal Therapy Prostate Cancer Market Forecast by Value

3.6 Global Prostate Cancer Market by Region

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 North America

4.1.1 North America Prostate Cancer Market by Value

4.1.2 North America Prostate Cancer Market Forecast by Value

4.1.3 The U.S. Prostate Cancer Market by Value

4.1.4 The U.S. Prostate Cancer Market Forecast by Value

4.1.5 The U.S. Prostate Cancer Market by Drug

4.1.6 The U.S. Enzalutamide Prostate Cancer Market by Value

4.1.7 The U.S. Enzalutamide Prostate Cancer Market Forecast by Value

4.1.8 The U.S. Abiraterone Acetate Prostate Cancer Market by Value

4.1.9 The U.S. Abiraterone Acetate Prostate Cancer Market Forecast by Value

4.1.10 The U.S. Leuprorelin Prostate Cancer Market by Value

4.1.11 The U.S. Leuprorelin Prostate Cancer Market Forecast by Value

4.2 Europe

4.2.1 Europe Prostate Cancer Market by Value

4.2.2 Europe Prostate Cancer Market Forecast by Value

4.3 Asia Pacific

4.3.1 Asia Pacific Prostate Cancer Market by Value

4.3.2 Asia Pacific Prostate Cancer Market Forecast by Value

4.3.3 China Prostate Cancer Market by Value

4.3.4 China Prostate Cancer Market Forecast by Value

4.3.5 China Prostate Cancer Market by Drug

4.3.6 China Abiraterone Acetate Prostate Cancer Market by Value

4.3.7 China Abiraterone Acetate Prostate Cancer Market Forecast by Value

4.3.8 China Bicalutamide Prostate Cancer Market by Value

4.3.9 China Bicalutamide Prostate Cancer Market Forecast by Value

4.3.10 China Docetaxel Prostate Cancer Market by Value

4.3.11 China Docetaxel Prostate Cancer Market Forecast by Value

4.4 RoW

4.4.1 RoW Prostate Cancer Market by Value

4.4.2 RoW Prostate Cancer Market Forecast by Value

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Geriatric Population

5.1.2 Rising Healthcare Expenditure

5.1.3 Surging Obese Population

5.1.4 Rapid Urbanization

5.1.5 New Drug Approvals

5.2 Key Trends and Developments

5.2.1 Growth of Pharmaceutical Industry

5.2.2 Growing Burden of Prostate Cancer

5.2.3 Advancements in Oncology

5.2.4 Increasing Public Awareness

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Severe Side Effects of Treatment

5.3.2 High Cost Associated with Treatment

5.3.3 Prolonged Treatment Durations

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Market

6.1.1 Revenue Comparison of Key Players

6.1.2 Market Capitalization Comparison of Key Players

6.1.3 R&D Comparison of Key Players

6.2 Approved Drugs for Prostate Cancer

6.3 Experimental Agents of Prostate Cancer

7. Company Profiles

7.1 Johnson & Johnson

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Financial Overview

7.1.3 Business Strategies

7.2 Bayer AG

7.2.1 Business Overview

7.2.2 Financial Overview

7.2.3 Business Strategies

7.3 Sanofi S.A.

7.3.1 Business Overview

7.3.2 Financial Overview

7.3.3 Business Strategies

7.4 AbbVie Inc.

7.4.1 Business Overview

7.4.2 Financial Overview

7.4.3 Business Strategies

7.5 AstraZeneca PLC

7.5.1 Business Overview

7.5.2 Financial Overview

7.5.3 Business Strategies

7.6 Astellas Pharma, Inc.

7.6.1 Business Overview

7.6.2 Financial Overview

7.6.3 Business Strategies

