Kennett Square, Pa., Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Real Estate Group announced it has opened two of three buildings it is constructing for The Flats at Kennett Square at 603 Millers Hill Road. The community of 175 total units consists of studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom models and is already approximately 40-percent leased.

High broke ground on the development in May 2019, with the intention of opening in fall 2020. “We’re delighted to be open now,” said Brad Mowbray, senior vice president & managing director - residential division, High Associates Ltd. “This is an outstanding project that millennials, baby boomers, and others have been looking for in the Chester County market.”

“The credit goes to High Construction Company who hit the ground running after COVID restrictions on construction were lifted,” said Mowbray. “They worked with our team and found ways to get back a lot of the lost time while maintaining the high quality our residents expect.”

With elevators and secure access, The Flats offers high-end interior appointments including quartz countertops and Slate GE® ENERGYSTAR® appliances, under-cabinet lighting, and shower stalls in select units. Amenities include a fitness center and yoga studio, bike storage and repair facilities, a pet-friendly policy and pet spa, resident storage, 23 underground parking spaces, electric car charging stations, nearby footpaths, and recreational open space.

Greenfield Architects is the designer and High Construction Company is the general contractor.

New Units Open at Village Green, Elizabethtown, Pa.

High announced that construction of 64 units in eight new buildings at Village Green Apartments, 701 East Willow Street, was completed in December. The townhome-style apartments are about 85-percent leased. Construction is by High Construction Company.

Infinity260 in Charlotte Nears Completion

High expects to open the first units and amenity area of its Infinity260 community by the end of January 2021. Located at 11030 David Taylor Drive in Mallard Pointe, N.C., Infinity260 will offer 260 one-, two-, and three-bedroom luxury units with upscale finishes in three elevatored buildings. The community was designed by Housing Studio of Charlotte and is being constructed by CBG Building Company of Arlington, Va.

About High Real Estate Group LLC - Residential

High Real Estate Group LLC develops, acquires, and today owns and operates more than 2,500 quality, market-rate residential units in South Central Pennsylvania and in North and South Carolina. Managed by affiliate High Associates Ltd., the apartment communities include Barrcrest Manor, Bentley Ridge, Greenfield Estates, Greenview Terrace, The Crossings at Conestoga Creek, The Reserve at Greenfield, The Summit at Mill Creek, and Village Green in Lancaster, Pa.; Orchard Ridge in Pottstown, Pa.; and, Plantation Oaks in Charleston, S.C. High also operates Eastwood Village, a manufactured home community in Lancaster, Pa. One of the largest apartment operators in Lancaster County, High’s portfolio consistently averages more than 95 percent occupancy and outperforms the market in tenant turnover rates. High Real Estate Group is based in Greenfield, East Lampeter Township, Lancaster, Pa. More information is available at www.highrealestategroup.com or 1-800-638-4414.

